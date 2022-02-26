Shelbi Sunseri had a game for the ages Saturday night against Drake.
In a 10-inning thriller, Sunseri pitched a complete game and hit the walk-off home run in a 3-2 victory at Tiger Park. It was her second home run of the day and third of the weekend.
Sunseri bounced back from a rough Friday afternoon outing to deliver a stellar performance in the circle. She tossed 11 strikeouts and allowed only one runner after the third inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, LSU was down 2-1 when Ali Newland smacked a double into the right-field corner. Then Danieca Coffey laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Newland to third. After Ciara Briggs grounded into the second out, Taylor Pleasants smashed a line drive into center field to tie the game.
Drake batters failed to get on base in the top half of the eighth inning as Sunseri recorded her 10th strikeout.
In the bottom half of the eighth, Sunseri was first up. She popped out, McKenzie Redoutey flew out, Morgan Cummins walked and Hayden Brown hit a line drive single into left field. That brought up Newland, who flew out to left field.
The top of the ninth saw Sunseri strike out another batter, and Drake again failed to put a runner on base.
Coffey slapped a liner into center field to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Briggs advanced her into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt, and Pleasants put her on third base with a groundout to second. But Georgia Clark fouled out to end the threat.
After Drake went three-up, three-down for the fourth consecutive inning, Sunseri left the circle and stepped into the batter's box. She cranked a hit over the left-field wall to end the night.
LSU improved to 4-0 on the weekend and 9-5 overall. The Tigers will play two more games Sunday starting at 11 a.m.