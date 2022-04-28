The Southern baseball team is on the road for the fourth consecutive weekend and is in dire need of a turnaround.
The Jaguars were in first place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference two weeks ago before losing five of their last six SWAC games before a three-game series at Grambling’s Wilbert Ellis Field that starts Friday.
Winning the series would help Southern (13-25, 10-8 SWAC) immensely with Grambling (18-22, 13-5) three games ahead of the Jaguars in the West Division. Prairie View leads the division with a 14-4 mark and Texas Southern is right behind Southern at 9-9.
“We did some scrimmaging and a lot of individual work this week,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “We’re four games out with four weekends left. We can make up some ground.
"Whenever you go into somebody’s home field, they're going to play hard, they want to look good in front of the home fans. I expect them to come out amped up and ready to go. We have to stay calm and do what we do best: play baseball.”
Grambling is trending upward, having won five consecutive league games and seven of its last nine. The Tigers are the league's top hitting squad with a team batting average of .313. Grambling also leads the league in home runs (41) and runs scored (370).
Catcher John Garcia is Grambling's top hitter with a .389 average, and he has seven homers with a team-best 47 RBIs. Third baseman Cameron Bufford has a team-high 10 homers with 40 RBIs and a .319 average, and Trevor Hatton has seven homers and 38 RBIs with a .368 average.
Grambling boasts one of the league’s top pitchers in Shemar Page, the likely Friday night starter. He’s 5-4 with a 2.67 earned run average and 98 strikeouts in 64 innings.
Page lost a 3-2 pitchers' duel the first time the teams met. He allowed five hits and three earned runs in six innings with eight strikeouts and six walks.
Southern’s Joseph Battaglia outpitched him with seven innings and zero earned runs allowed. Battaglia allowed eight hits but threw only 86 pitches. Enrique Ozoa pitched two scoreless innings for the save.
Southern’s listless bats woke up last weekend despite dropping two of three to Texas Southern. Outfielders Tremaine Spears and JJ Rollon are batting .361 and .339, respectively. O’Neil Burgos hit a pair of home runs last weekend and raised his average to .309.
“I’m expecting the same intensity as last time we played them,” Crenshaw said. “In the game they won they made plays when it was time to make plays. Hopefully this weekend we can catch the good side of making all the plays, getting all the hits and making all the pitches.”
Crenshaw said he may get some injured players back this weekend. Catcher Gustavo Nava Sanchez, infielder Hunter Tabb and shortstop Justin Wiley are nursing injuries. Wiley left last Friday’s game when he reinjured his hamstring.
Tabb and Sanchez each have hand injuries that make it difficult to grip the bat, but they both could see action this weekend.