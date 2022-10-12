Eric Dooley was looking for immediate help in a lot of places when he took over the Southern University football program in December. So he loaded up on players in the transfer portal, and some of them had four years of experience.
But the biggest surprise among his newcomers may be a freshman who arrived at The Bluff with his motor already running.
Freshman Ckelby Givens (the c is silent) has been the biggest contributor among the freshman class. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end is getting plenty of playing time in a reserve role and is sixth on the team with 14 tackles.
He came up big in Saturday’s 45-13 victory against Prairie View with seven tackles, including 1½ sacks and another tackle for loss, as the Jaguars shut out the Panthers in the second half.
Dooley said before the season he had high hopes for Givens, who excelled at Captain Shreve High School. Givens has exceeded all of Dooley's expectations.
“That’s a huge surprise” Dooley said. “You don’t anticipate a freshman coming in to play, especially now that you have the transfer portal. You can go get guys who are older.”
Givens isn’t a one-game wonder, either. He’s sixth on the team with 14 tackles, which leads all defensive linemen.
Don't count Givens among those who are surprised by his production.
“It was kind of expected,” he said. “I put in a lot of work. I’m just glad to have the opportunity. I knew I had to come in and put in the work to earn my spot.
“I improved tremendously in the summer. I’m a big person on work. I got in a lot of extra time. Without that I wouldn’t be here, probably redshirting.”
Said linebacker and leading tackler Jalan Campbell: “He’s not a freshman; he’s got a different head on his shoulders.”
Givens had an outstanding high school career for the Gators with 69 tackles, including 12 sacks, as a senior. The year before that, he had 17 tackles for loss and four sacks.
His third-quarter sack against Prairie View was the first of his career and was one of the biggest plays of the game. Southern had just scored on its first offensive possession to take a 17-13 lead. On the third play of the ensuing drive, Givens brought down quarterback Trazon Connley to stop the Panthers cold and force a punt.
“I was telling myself before the play, ‘This is where dreams are made; make your dream come true,’ ” Givens said. “It felt great, because my teammates had been talking noise to me (about not having one). It was just, ‘Go beat your man.’ ”
Dooley said Givens has been making those kinds of plays since preseason camp. In the team’s first major scrimmage, he made two tackles for loss to help the defense stop the offense four times from the 2-yard line. He nailed Karl Ligon for a 1-yard loss on first down and then dropped the Jaguars best power runner Jerodd Sims for a 2-yard loss on fourth down from the 2.
“He reminds me of (All-SWAC DT Jason) Dumas the first year (at Prairie View),” Dooley said. “You would have to ask him if he was a freshman because of his play and the way he goes about his business, studying film and the things he does. That’s the type of guys you want to recruit, guys that have that passion and want to be a student of the game.”
Givens spreads the credit around for helping him adapt to college football quickly. He said his brother, defensive graduate assistant Colyn Givens, has been watching over him, although sometimes he has to drag him out of bed to work out. Dumas and defensive end Jalen Ivy also have pitched in.
“Jason has helped me tremendously,” Givens said. “He doesn’t know this, but I watch how he acts during practice, the in-season lifts, offseason lifts.
"I want to model my game after him. Jalen Ivy is the person who has helped me the most. We get in work after practice every day.”
And he didn’t leave out Southern sack guru Jordan Lewis.
“He was the main one on me about not having a sack,” Givens said. “He’d say, ‘You're not going to be better than me.’ Trash-talking gets me going. It’s all in fun.”