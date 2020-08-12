Bid Day is normally one of the liveliest days on LSU's campus each fall semester, when hundreds of new sorority members run down West Lakeshore Drive to their new homes on Sorority Row.

But recruitment for sororities and fraternities will look very different this year as the university works to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The LSU Panhellenic Council, which oversees sororities, and Interfraternity Council, which governs fraternities, will conduct most of their fall recruitment virtually via Zoom meetings, with the final day of IFC recruitment to be hosted in-person at individual fraternity houses.

It has not been decided yet what exactly Bid Day will look like. It could be done virtually at first, with a big in-person event later, when the coronavirus is better contained.

There are about 714 potential fraternity members and about 1,440 potential sorority members, said Associate Dean of Students and Director of Greek Life Angela Guillory. That's why fraternities are having a final round in-person -- since there are far fewer applicants, they will be better able to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing.

Masks and social distancing guidelines will “100 percent” be implemented, Guillory said.

“Our staff and student-leaders are working to ensure a positive, fun, and safe experience for the record number of potential new members who are interested in joining an LSU sorority or fraternity," she said. "While the recruitment experience will differ from past years, we are confident that the Greek community will offer the same opportunities -- friendship, academic support, personal growth, and leadership opportunities -- as our members have experienced for years.”

The National Pan-Hellenic Council, the organization for historically Black Greek organizations, typically conducts recruitment later in the semester at both LSU and Southern University. NPHC will be following guidelines of their individual national organizations and local graduate chapters; more information will be released later.

LSU and Zeta Tau Alpha alumna Heather McGraw thinks it would be difficult to enforce social distancing within any aspect of Greek life recruitment.

“I don’t think that it’s possible to socially distance on Bid Day," she said. "I don’t think it would be great for LSU Greek life to make that decision to host Bid Day.”

In addition to being a recruit and an active member of her sorority, McGraw was also a Gamma Chi, one of the undergraduate advisors for potential new members.

She notes there can be as many as 60 people in a house during a regular round of recruitment -- and even hundreds in crowded spaces on Bid Day.

“You can say you’re going to social distance all you want, but at the end of the day, if people aren't truly enforcing it, it’s most likely not going to happen,” McGraw said. “Nobody wants to be the stickler that’s making sure you’re wearing a mask or standing six feet apart."

Public health officials nationwide have raised concerns about college parties potentially spreading the virus. In June, the state Department of Health declared bars in the Tigerland area near LSU's campus a hotspot, with officials saying they had tracked more than 100 cases to patrons and bar employees.

The loss of a typical recruitment process is not a shock for some potential new members, given the pandemic. But it does change how they go about preparing for recruitment.

Things like computer chargers and good backdrops are taking precedence over the typical recruitment items, like umbrellas and comfortable walking shoes.

McGraw thinks virtual recruitment adds a new level of anxiety to an already stress-inducing event for both potential new members and active sorority members.

“It’s a long week, and I think if I was going through it virtually it would be hard for me to stay motivated when talking to these girls via Zoom,” McGraw said. “I think to a certain degree, Zoom is dissociative and it’s hard to make that connection virtually. Some of these connections that people are searching for when finding the right chapter for them, it’ll be hard to do virtually.”

Sorority and fraternity rush, as well as Bid Day, are incredibly important to some students. Many had mothers and fathers and grandparents and siblings who participated in the past, and they are potentially being robbed of the same experience.

McGraw compares the loss of a traditional Bid Day to the graduating class of 2020 missing out on a normal graduation this past spring.

“I think it’s hard to realize at 18 that this isn’t the end all, be all,” McGraw said. “I think if and when they can host the events, they will. It’ll make up for the things you think you’ve missed out on. It’s for sure going to be disappointing (for them), but in the grand scheme of things, it’s not that big of a deal. When you’re 18 everything seems so much bigger than it is.”