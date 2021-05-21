APSO deputy under investigation for shooting a man in Burnside, State Police says
An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy is under investigation by Louisiana State Police after shooting a man while responding to call, according to LSP.
Just after midnight Friday, two APSO deputies responded to a reported "disturbance" on Wildwood Drive near the Pelican Point Golf and Country Club. When they arrived, a fight broke out between the officers and three men that ended with a deputy shooting one of them, State Police said.
The man who was shot was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, officials said. One of the two deputies was also transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries, according to LSP.
It's unclear what happened to the other two men, as LSP did not return to a request for comment.
Louisiana State Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and that no further information is available.
East Feliciana man turns himself in for stealing cattle, arrested by TPSO
A man was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing cattle, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
Eric Banford, 33, of Ethel turned himself in to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Friday morning following an investigation by LDAF’s Brand Commission for stealing 11 heads of cattle, according to the department.
Banford received the cattle in fall 2020 at a livestock market but never paid for them.
The department said that the cattle were worth a combined $3,100 or so.
“The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock,” LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said in a press release. “The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute.”
Baton Rouge man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug and gun possession
A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for drug and gun crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Louis Butler III, 40, was sentenced to federal prison following convictions for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Sept. 2, 2020, law enforcement officials say they found about half a pound of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a pistol while responding to a search warrant. Butler confessed to possession of the objects and admitted he was planning on selling the meth, police said.
“One of ATF’s primary missions is to investigate illegal possession of firearms by violent individuals,” New Orleans Field Division Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn said in a press release. “ATF works with our law enforcement partners to ensure that violent criminals are held accountable for their actions.”
Butler had two previous felonies involving gun and drug crimes. Following his imprisonment, Butler is also sentenced to three years of supervised release.
Out on bail over earlier rape charge, Bayou L'Ourse man arrested again in sex assault
An Assumption Parish man let out on bail less than two months over a 2019 rape allegation has been accused of another sex crime against a female, sheriff's deputies said Friday.
In the latest allegation, a woman accused Seth G. Savoie, 24, of raping her at an apartment in the Bayou L'Ourse area of southern Assumption, sheriff's deputies said.
Sheriff Leland Falcon reported that detectives began investigating the allegations Monday and were able to corroborate the woman's claims, though he did not provide details on what they found.
Detectives arrested Savoie, 107 Honey Lane, Bayou L’Ourse, on Wednesday and booked him on counts of third-degree rape and sexual battery, Falcon said.
Savoie was previously accused of raping a 10-year-old girl on Aug. 8, 2019, at his apartment on Honey Lane.
The parish grand jury indicted him in November on the first-degree rape count. Savoie, who had refused to talk to detectives, was found and arrested Jan. 14, deputies have said.
Judge Jason Verdigets of the 23rd Judicial District Court refused a request from Savoie's defense attorney to reduce his bail on March 24, court minutes say.
But, he was able to make his originally set bail amount of $200,000 and released on April 8, online jail records show.
Savoie has pleaded not guilty to the 2019 rape allegation, online records show. His next court date in that case is set for May 26.
Savoie remained Friday in Assumption Parish Detention Center near Napoleonville on the latest charges with bail of $100,000, deputies said.
Bullet shatters window of Baton Rouge police vehicle patrolling off North Sherwood Forest
A Baton Rouge police officer was patrolling around an apartment complex off North Sherwood Forest Drive late Friday morning when someone shot into his vehicle, shattering the back window and leaving a bullet lodged in the ceiling.
Other officers quickly swarmed the scene and canvassed the area, but had yet to identify any suspects several hours later.
Officials said the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 11400 block of Bard Avenue, the address of a large apartment complex off North Sherwood Forest near Tams Drive Park.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said it appears the shooting was no accident or case of mistaken identity, because the officer was patrolling with his blue bar lights on and driving a clearly marked police vehicle — there could be no doubt he was a cop.
"For right now, we have to believe (the) officer's car was targeted," McKneely said, noting that the shooting occurred during the middle of the day. A bullet was removed from the car ceiling after entering through the back window, he said.
The officer was not injured. He was alone in his car when the shooting occurred, and the shot was fired from behind, McKneely said.
He said the officer was conducting strategic patrols, which are routine. The department often sends officers to patrol areas that see a high volume of calls for service.
Cops are encouraged to turn on their bar lights and ride around to signal police presence in the area and hopefully discourage crime, McKneely explained.
He said officials are seeking tips from the community that can help them figure out who pulled the trigger.