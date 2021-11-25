Authorities identified the victims of a fatal crash in St. James Parish Wednesday evening as three members of a LaPlace family, including a baby boy.

According to Louisiana State Police, the collision claimed the lives of 31-year-old Keayette Wilkens, 52-year-old Angela Wilkens and 10-month-old Jacon Wilkens.

The wreck took place around 5 p.m. on the eve of Thanksgiving in Gramercy, by the border of St. James and Ascension parishes.

Troopers say Keayette Wilkens and her two passengers, Angela Wilkens and Jacon Wilkens, was driving north on U.S. Route 61 in a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze while a 2021 Kia Telluride approached from the opposite lane in the opposite direction.

For reasons still under investigation, LSP says the Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the left, crossing the median and striking the Kia head-on. After hitting the Kia, the Chevrolet was then struck by a southbound 2008 Toyota Tacoma.

The three members of the Wilkens family, none of whom were wearing seatbelts, were thrown from their vehicle, sustained fatal injuries and declared dead on scene, LSP said.

Drivers of the Kia and Toyota, who were wearing seatbelts, sustained minor injuries, troopers said.

Officials took toxicology samples from all three drivers for analysis, as part of routine protocol.