No. 15 LSU wants to parlay its strong start with a finishing kick in the SEC women’s basketball race as it opens the final month of the regular season with one of its chief competitors.

The Tigers take on an unranked Ole Miss team with an identical record (18-4, 6-3 in SEC play) and with victories in five of its last seven games on Monday at 6 p.m. at The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss.

LSU and Ole Miss are two of four teams tied for third with seven games to play. While the Rebels haven’t been a high-scoring group, their defense has LSU coach Kim Mulkey looking in admiration as she implores her team to turn its own defensive play up a notch.

“We’re trying to get better defensively,” Mulkey said. “I don’t want to use the word 'gotten soft', but we’ve got to be tougher defensively down the stretch on ball.

“What I try to do defensively, it takes 1½ to 2 years to teach. It’s amazing what we have done in such a short period of time. You’ve got to be as hard-nosed, aggressive, tough and physical as you can be in a man-to-man defense. We spent a lot of time this week doing things like that.”

Mulkey knows her team is going to see that across the court Monday. She calls the Rebels “as good defensively as anybody in this league.” Ole Miss is No. 2 in scoring defense (54.1) behind only No. 1 South Carolina. The Rebels lead the league with 10.6 steals per game and in turnover margin (+6.1).

“They are all active, all quick, and they have a superstar in (Shakira) Austin but play within their abilities. They’re in the same boat we are. Only difference is we’re ranked a little bit higher than they are.

Look what they did to Missouri last night (won, 61-45). It’s getting down to the last seven games. You’ve got to compete on the road and make sure you win at home.”

Ole Miss had a 12-game winning streak early in the season and is 2-2 in its last four games during which it averaged 54 points per game. The Rebels have allowed the fewest 3-pointers (73) and have the second best 3-point shooting defense, allowing foes to shoot 26.8 on average.

Austin is one of the top post players in the conference, a 6-feet-5 senior with a 14.5 scoring mark and 8.6 rebounds. She has blocked 42 shots.

Madison Scott is averaging 10.8 points while Lashonda Monk heads up the defense with 46 steals.

LSU will have to try and contain Austin, the primary offensive force, with a front court rotation of Faustine Aifuwa, Autumn Newby, Hannah Gusters and Awa Trasi. Mulkey said defensive rotations to double Austin will be crucial.

“We’d better give her (Aifuwa) help, that’s what we worked on defensively,” Mulkey said. “You can’t guard Austin one on one. I can’t expect Faus to do that by herself. The good thing is she’s not a post player who is going to take Faus outside. Most of her work is done on the offensive glass, high post or 360 move on the block.”

Mulkey would like to see more support for Khayla Pointer, who carried LSU to its last victory against Kentucky with 19 points in the fourth quarter. One encouraging sign was Aifuwa and Jailin Cherry snapping out of a two-game funk with a combined 25 points and 14 rebounds against Kentucky. Alexis Morris has been steady as LSU’s second leading scorer (15.0), with at least 20 points in three of the last four games.

Mulkey said she'd like to see her team finish strong with a little more edge to its defensive play with NCAA Tournament bids one month away.

“We’re 18-4, but there are a lot of people that have that record,” Mulkey said. “Will they take a lot in the SEC? Sure, look how many they take every year. Nothing is guaranteed in life, we’ve got to go do it. Do what you’re doing, but be a little better on defense, a little tougher.”