Southern coach Eric Dooley’s hiring came with the promise of yards, points and excitement. The Jaguars delivered big time for their coach in the season opener against Florida Memorial on Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
A 42-point first quarter launched the Dooley era, and the Jaguars kept their foot on the gas of an 86-0 victory against the overmatched Lions out of the NAIA.
The first-quarter scoring spree was more points than Southern scored in any game last season. The Jaguars were dominant and efficient, scoring touchdowns on all five offensive possessions and throwing in a defensive score for good measure.
Saturday served as the second-most points Southern ever has scored in a game. The 1952 Jaguars beat Bishop College 105-0.
Dooley, an assistant at Southern for 14 seasons previously, kicked off his second tenure with the program the right way.
“I’m never ‘hoping for’; I’m always ‘expecting to,’ ” Dooley said afterward. “I thought the guys executed at a high level. That’s something you want to see because they’ve been working so hard since the spring. To see those guys get the fruit of their labor, I was pleased, but not satisfied.”
The Jaguars finished with 611 yards — including 396 rushing — and faced only eight third-down situations. There was one interception, but Dooley's biggest quibble was that the Jaguars commited 16 penalties for 135 yards.
Quarterback Besean McCray ran the offense well and contributed a 65-yard scoring run on a quarterback draw for the second score. He completed 7 of 12 passes for 79 yards while playing only one quarter.
“I felt like we ran the offense pretty well,” McCray said. “We had two weeks to game plan. There were some little things we messed up on. We’ll fix it.
“It gives us a lot of confidence. We should build on this and keep going week by week.”
It was hard to pick out one player who led the way because so many played. All four quarterbacks played a quarter; multiple wide receivers made catches; and running backs ran wild. Two different kickers combined to make all 11 PATs. Defensive players shuttled in and out while adding two defensive touchdowns and a safety.
Dooley’s offense spread the wealth in the first quarter: Running back Jerodd Sims scored touchdowns on a 34-yard reception and a 1-yard run; McCray bolted for 65 yards; Kendric Rhymes dashed 15 yards; linebacker Jordan Lewis got a sack, strip and score; and Rudy Dyson finished it off with a 20-yard scoring catch on the final play after an interception by Tyler Judson.
Southern outgained the visitors 240 yards to minus-11 in the first quarter. The scoring avalanche finally slowed down in the second quarter, and the Jaguars went into halftime with a 56-0 lead on Sims' third TD, a 1-yard run, and a 50-yard interception return by Glenn Brown.
“Yeah, we had a nice little pump-up video we watched before the game,” Brown said. “We kind of knew this game was going to turn out the way it did. It was about how we were going to finish the game.
“We wanted a confidence booster heading into the next game. But coach wanted to make sure we finished this one.”
Chandler Whitfield caught a 35-yard TD pass from Bubba McDaniel, and Rhymes got his second score on a 5-yard run to highlight the third quarter. Running back Braelen Morgan capped the scoring with a 30-yard TD run.
The defense forced three turnovers and had four sacks with 14 tackles for loss. Dooley said despite the quality of the opponent, there was plenty to be happy about.
“That’s our mindset,” he said. “It’s not about the opponent, it’s about us. How can we become great, win the day. We have to be able to execute at a high level. For the most part we did that.
"The only thing that’s sour grapes on my part is the discipline side of it, the penalties we’re going to correct immediately.”