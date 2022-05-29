A deputy shot a man who was trying to grab a pistol and shoot someone after an argument turned into gunfire Sunday morning, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The suspect, Darren Harrell, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life threatening, according to an arrest affidavit. He was booked remotely on a count of attempted second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Deputies responded shortly before 9:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of gunfire in the 5000 block of North Shamrock Drive, the affidavit says. They saw an armed man and ordered him to drop his weapon and lay on the ground.
The man complied, but a second man on the scene, later identified as Harrell, ran toward the revolver on the ground, picked it up and pointed it at the man on the ground, the affidavit says.
Harrell refused to drop the weapon, and a deputy shot him with a Sheriff's Office-issued weapon, the affidavit says.
During the investigation, a woman asked if she could go into her home to use the restroom, deputies said. A deputy escorted her in and out and saw a semi-automatic pistol consistent with bullet casings found at the scene.
Witnesses told investigators that the two men had been arguing and started firing guns at each other, the affidavit says. Neighborhood surveillance video showed Harrell shooting at the other man outside then going into the home and leaving the pistol there before returning outside.