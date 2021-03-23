Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas can expect heavy rainfall from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to The National Weather Service.
The heaviest rainfall will occur south of Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas, the weather service said. Rainfall will lighten up throughout the evening, with the expectation of pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Baton Rouge will experience a break from heavy rain fall from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
Heavy rains and serve weather are expected to pick back up again Thursday night, the weather service said. East Baton Rouge and other surrounding parishes can expect hail and possible tornadoes starting Thursday night.
Track the live radar below, or click here for a day-to-day forecast for the southeast Louisiana region.
Can't see the radar below? Click here.