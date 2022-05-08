Southern got a measure of revenge in the weekend sweep of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Next weekend, the Jaguars will be looking for more when SWAC West Division leader Prairie View comes to Baton Rouge next weekend.
First things first, though — the Jaguars have a midweek game at Lamar at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Jaguars coach Chris Crenshaw isn’t letting it slide since his team played so poorly against Lamar last week, losing 15-5. But the players already anticipate Lee-Hines Field will have a playoff atmosphere when the Panthers (28-20, 18-6 in SWAC) come in.
“The ballpark will be jumping. It will be lit,” said center fielder Jaylen Armstrong, who had seven hits in last weekend’s series against a team that surprised Southern by winning two of three in the first conference series in March. UAPB has since won only three more conference games.
The Jaguars (18-27, 15-9) themselves were swept by Prairie View four weeks ago.
“This was strictly about revenge,” Armstrong said after getting four hits and four RBI in Sunday’s 19-13 win. “We took care of business and did what we were supposed to do.
“We’ve got to get three more. We’re going to practice hard and prepare for that series. We had some competitive games with Prairie View and it’s going to be like that again. I’m looking forward to it.”
Southern didn’t play poorly in the sweep, losing 7-2, 3-2 and 12-4. But it has to make up some ground by exacting some revenge to improve its seeding in the conference tournament. Southern is tied with Texas Southern for third in the division, with Grambling two games ahead of both and one behind the Panthers.
Crenshaw said he wants to use the Lamar game Tuesday as a springboard for the Prairie View series. His team struck out eight times and committed three errors while the pitchers walked six batters, hit three and gave up three home runs. He regrets calling his team “zombies” when “sleepwalking” would have been a better term.
“I’ll be talking about how we’ve got to play better and look like we want to be out there,” Crenshaw said. “I’ll be ready. Hopefully we can put together a good outing and it will carry over to the weekend.”
Crenshaw moved Jaylen Armstrong to the leadoff spot, and he responded with four hits and four RBIs while raising his batting average to a team-best .358.
“Armstrong has worked really hard, and it's starting to show,” Crenshaw said. “He hit .400 two years in junior college. Last year was a down year for him and this year he’s responding. All the credit goes to him.”
O’Neill Burgos hit his seventh and eighth home runs over the weekend and had seven hits with five RBIs, while Mike Latulas has three homers in the past four games. Southern has clearly been hitting the ball more consistently and with more power than earlier in the season.
“We always talk about being good at the end,” Crenshaw said. “It’s not about how you start, but how you finish. We talk about that all the time. I try not to get caught up in that during the season. I’ve got to remember it’s a process. I always want to win all of them. I have to make sure we’re good and healthy at the end.
“It should be exciting next weekend. It will be a big series. The game on Tuesday should get us prepared for the weekend. Hopefully we can take care of business.”