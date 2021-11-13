How committed to the 3-point shot is the Florida Gulf Coast women’s basketball team?

After leading the nation with 11.8 makes per game last season, the Eagles fired up 50 and made 14 in a season-opening 105-41 victory against Florida Memorial.

LSU attempted 14 in its first game against Nicholls State, signaling a contrast in styles is afoot when the teams clash in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

“We’re playing an opponent that is very difficult to defend,” said LSU coach Kim Mulkey, whose team dominated Nicholls State, 82-40, in its opener. “Everybody on their team is about the same size and they shoot the 3-ball. It makes for a very difficult matchup. When we played teams like that even in my days at Baylor it was a difficult matchup. You’re bigs aren’t comfortable going out to defend the 3-ball.”

Mulkey added that defending this type of team is about more than closing out defensively to take away the shots.

“It’s not just the perimeter 3 but how they get those open looks,” she said. “It’s dribble penetration. We have to be able to stop that to stop the 3s.”

The Eagles (2-0) are good at what they do in their 20th season under coach Karl Smesko. The program has a streak of 506 games with at least one made 3-point shot and are 22 of 86 in two games this season, led by Kendall Spray. She made five against Temple and is nine for 18 overall, with a career 372 made 3-pointers.

Reigning ASUN player of the year Kierstan Bell has 48 points and 18 rebounds in two games. Point guard Tishara Morehouse has 23 points and nine assists in the two games, and former LSU guard Karli Seay — who transferred to FGCU in the offseason — is a key reserve.

FGCU went 26-3 last season and crushed Liberty in the ASUN tournament championship game to earn an NCAA tournament berth. FGCU lost to Michigan in the first round and entered this season ranked No. 2 in the women’s midmajor poll. The Eagles have beaten Florida Memorial and Temple.

LSU has played the kind of defense Mulkey desires through two exhibitions and the opener. The Tigers forced 15 turnovers and had nine steals while holding Nicholls to 26% shooting (13 of 50).

Khayla Pointer led LSU offensively with the program’s first triple-double in 11 years. Pointer had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. Her career-high of 30 points came in a 73-64 win against FGCU in 2019, and she also had 11 rebounds and six assists in that game.

Against Nicholls, LSU post Hannah Gusters had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks with zero turnovers after committing five miscues in the exhibition game against Loyola. That’s one of the areas Mulkey would like to see her team show improvement. LSU had 16 turnovers last week after committing 24 and 20 in the exhibition games.

“Every day you want to improve on handling the ball and not turning it over,” Mulkey said. “You can’t win many games turning it over. Our shot selections are good. One thing we need to get better at is to feed the post, get the ball to the bigs when they’re open. We’re not delivering passes in a timely manner.”