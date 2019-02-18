Louisiana students are paying more than the regional and national averages to attend community colleges and the issue needs to be addressed, Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed said Monday.

Families here pay 21.1 percent of their income when enrolled in the two-year schools compared to 17 percent in other Southern states and 18.2 percent nationally, according to data compiled by the Southern Regional Education Board.

"The bottom line is this: If you can't afford it you can achieve it," Reed told the Press Club of Baton Rouge.

"When your point of entry is not affordable it is a real challenge in a state where we need to increase credentials," she said.

Community colleges are celebrating their 20th year, and have long been touted as an affordable way for students to earn postsecondary education even if they do not attend a four-year school.

However, all colleges and universities have undergone a huge change in the past decade in terms of state support to what students pay in tuition and fees.

Tuition accounted for 64 percent of revenue at two-year schools in 2015-16 -- the latest available -- compared to 37 percent a decade earlier.

While the student share of costs to attend LSU is also up sharply in the past decade -- 22.9 percent it remains below both the regional and national averages -- 30.5 percent and 30.8 percent respectively.

Affordability at community colleges is especially significant amid new state goals for education attainment.

The state Board of Regents wants 60 percent of the population to have a credential by 2030 compared to 37.7 percent today.

One way to address affordability, Reed said, is to ensure that students take advantage of every form of financial assistance that can help them finish their degree requirements.

"We are early in the conversation but it is an outlier that we have to call the question on," Reed said of what students are paying to attend community colleges.

In 2010-11 students here used 17 percent of their income to attend community colleges.

