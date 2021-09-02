Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday evening the state will take aggressive action if warranted in the deaths of four nursing home patients sent to Tangipahoa Parish to ride out Hurricane Ida.

Edwards made the comment during a briefing after he visited St. Bernard, Plaquemines and Tangipahoa parishes in the wake of the storm, which struck Sunday.

The governor said the death toll from the hurricane is nine and that the coroner ruled three of the four nursing home fatalities as storm-related.

The victims were among more than 800 patients who were sent to a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish, where investigators were kicked off the premises, according to the state.

"If warranted we will take aggressive action against any responsible parties," Edwards said.

The Louisiana Department of Health has opened an investigation.

Edwards told reporters nursing home officials make decisions on when evacuations are called for and where patients are sent.

The governor said that, aside from the nursing home residents, the death toll includes two drownings and three carbon monoxide deaths.

"Historically speaking we lose most people after the storm," he said.

"We lose them to things like driving into water that is deeper than you believe it to be. So we need everybody to be careful, be patient."

President Joe Biden is set to visit the state on Friday.

"I don't think there is any substitute for actually being on the ground ... seeing with your own eyes the utter devastation Louisiana has sustained because of Hurricane Ida.'

The governor said power outages total 902,943 customers, which means far more people since households usually include several people, and that is down by about 200,000 since the peak of the storm.

He said 25,000 utility crew members from 38 states, including California and Maine, are making repairs.

Edwards said down transmission and distribution lines in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes amounts were devastated.

He said the gasoline shortage in southeast Louisiana stems in large part from the fact eight refineries are out of operation.

Those eight account for two-thirds of the state's refining capacity.

Two are expected back in operation in the next few days.

"Even if that happens we are going to be at half of our refining capacity," Edwards said.

Officials announced Wednesday that residents of 13 parishes are eligible for temporary roofs, known as blue roofs or blue tarps.

+2 'Blue roof' program to bring familiar tarps to Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida Federal officials will be offering free, temporary roofs for Orleans, Jefferson and 11 other parishes damaged by Hurricane Ida, Gov. John Bel …

The governor said 22,000 people have applied for the tarps.

"That is the most in the history of the program," he said.

Before the briefing choppers landed at the National Guard‘s Regional Staging Area north of Amite in Roseland, La., where rows of 16-wheelers lined up to transport bottled water, MREs and tarps.

Gov. Edwards, flying over Tangipahoa Parish, told the those flying with him: “Mamma’s house made it," meaning her house survived Hurricane Ida.

Blake Paterson of the Capitol news bureau contributed to this report.