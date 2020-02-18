The first two weekends of LSU softball have unfolded about as well as coach Beth Torina could have imagined.
The Tigers moved up to No. 6 in the NFCA coaches poll after a 3-1 weekend which included a split with No. 14 UL, but better yet, Torina says the pieces are in place for another strong season.
“I think they’ve shown they have all the pieces and parts to be very good,” Torina said Tuesday. “They’ve got to continue working, find ways to sustain and improve over the course of 56 games. They’ve shown they have the tools it takes.”
The Tigers (8-1) are back in action Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Louisiana Tech (2-6) at Tiger Park and have two games each with Belmont and Sam Houston State. LSU plays Belmont at 3:30 p.m. and Sam Houston at 6 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, it’s Sam Houston at 2:30 p.m. and Belmont at 5 p.m.
One of the strongest pieces for the 2020 Tigers is a pitching staff that returned intact from last season. Maribeth Gorsuch, Shelbi Sunseri, Ali Kilponen and Shelby Wickersham give Torina diversity and multiple options ahead of every series.
“The experience is something you can’t put a value on,” Torina said. “All four of these pitchers have been in big games, all a moment where they were No. 1 last season. They’ve all been there and done it. It’s helping immensely.”
Kilponen has been an especially effective weapon as a closer, with two saves and a victory in relief appearances. It was an option Torina didn’t have last year. The staff has combined for a 0.75 earned run average, two shutouts, 29 hits allowed and 43 strikeouts in 56 innings.
The everyday lineup got a boost from freshmen Taylor Pleasants at shorstop and Ciara Briggs in the outfield, and a trio of sophomores who stepped into full-time roles successfully — catcher Morgan Cummins, second baseman Taylor Tidwell and first baseman Georgia Clark.
Cummins twice gave LSU the lead with clutch hits in Sunday’s victory over UL. Tidwell is third on the team with a .389 average, two homers and a team-best nine RBIs. Clark is batting .353 with two homers, five RBIs and nine walks.
Pleasants has looked like anything but a freshman with her hitting and play in the field. She’s leads the team with a .522 average and 12 hits. Briggs is batting .368 and was moved from No. 9 in the batting order to No. 2 in the last game.
Torina said those two are solid in a lineup that is still evolving, and she experiments with different combinations.
“They’re both great players, both have the potential to be some of the best to ever play here,” Torina said of her freshmen. “Taylor is potentially one of the best in the country. We’re lucky to have both of them.
“I don’t think we’ll be set for quite a while. We’re going to get some people some opportunities this weekend and next. We have some outfielders that need some time, upperclassmen that have done some good things.”
Louisiana Tech, under first-year coach Maria Winn-Ratliff, is led by first baseman Zoe Hicks with a.364 average and a .448 on-base percentage. Tech’s top pitcher is Bre Hernandez with a 2-1 record and a 2.72 ERA. She has struck out 17 batters in 18 innings.