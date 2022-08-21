Give a Southern defensive player half a chance and he’ll tell you defensive coordinator Henry Miller is old school.
Sometimes with some teams that reference isn’t positive, but the way the Jaguar defensive unit is responding, they’re all in.
Last year’s defense bore the brunt of the criticism for a 4-7 finish. Losses to McNeese State and Jackson State came after the Jaguars led handily in the first half. Southern allowed 409.5 yards and 28.6 points per game in conference outings.
A multitude of new faces were brought to remedy the situation and returning players are carrying the proverbial chip on their shoulder.
“I’ve seen progress in the intensity in practice, the meetings, everything,” linebacker Derrick Williams said. “We’ve really got a chip on our shoulder from last year. With the coaching staff and the pieces we’ve added, it’s a new way to excel to the limits we want to reach.”
Miller likes his front seven, but isn’t sure about the secondary, only because he’s got so many players to sort through. It’s been hard to single anyone out or determine starters. Kriston Davis is back after playing playing sparingly last season and appears to have landed a starting cornerback job, at least in the scrimmage Saturday.
“I’ve been hearing that the secondary is a big question mark,” Davis said. “That puts fire in my body, makes us want to go harder. I always tell them we have to play with a chip on our shoulders.
“We know we had a bad season (in 2021). We know we’ve got to come strong in with the new coach, we’re adjusting pretty well. We’re ready. We know what’s coming.”
Davis, Corione Harris, Joshua Short, Luke Rose, Tyler Judson, Benny McCray, Demetri Morsell, Jordan Carter and Glenn Brown all saw significant playing time Saturday. Miller might have a hard time choosing but it ensures better quality of depth than last season.
“We try to preach and play on it every day: fast, smart and physical,” Miller said. “The secondary is starting to come together. That’s where the heavy competition is. It was designed for that. I still don’t know who’s going out there first.
“The secondary was something we focused on, where we brought in talent. They’re competing hard.”
Sauid Davis: “Everybody they brought in they push me. This is probably the most competitive group I’ve been with since I’ve been here. Coach Miller, also the cornerbacks coach. I’ve gained so much knowledge from him. He’s really developed my game since last year. He’s always fired up and as a defense you need that, you have to have that energy, that fight, that dog.”
The secondary got burned twice by the offense early in Saturday’s scrimmage but the defense rebounded to put up a stronger pass rush and make eight pass breakups. The front seven played harder in the latter half and the results showed.
“Our mindset and temperament changed,” defensive tackle Jason Dumas said. “We know how coach Miller coaches, he told us to pick it up. We have a fight-back defense. We’re not going to fall every time a big play happens. We move on, keep going and building up on the plays.
“Our biggest thing is doing our job, learning how each other rushes. We’re different, it’s our first time playing together. We work at it every day.”