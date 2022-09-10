What we learned
The Jaguars fall somewhere in the vast space between Florida Memorial and LSU, and the picture won’t clear up until a few more weeks down the road. The Jaguars didn’t handle the moment very well, and perhaps with all the distractions and hype it was too overwhelming. A turnover on the game’s first play against an angry team coming off a disappointing loss started the Jaguars on a downhill path. They never could never get traction while the game was competitive.
The positivity for Baton Rouge was undeniable. LSU’s campus and surrounding arteries were overwhelmed with people and traffic like no other time, including any Alabama game. There was hardly an area of ground without tailgaters, and the weeklong buildup united the city. The programs go their separate ways with LSU getting what it needed in a victory, and Southern getting a chance to play a game it has desired for decades. And there's plenty of season left.
Final thoughts
Southern needs to pick up the pieces and move on. In real terms, it’s no different than last year’s 55-3 loss to Troy. The Jaguars have a huge game next week, opening SWAC play in the Arlington Classic against Texas Southern. That was one of the Jaguars' more painful losses last season, and this game will be the first time where a real measure can be taken of Eric Dooley’s first team.