The last time Southern fans saw Eric Dooley’s offense, his Prairie View team put up 48 points and 504 yards in front of a shocked homecoming crowd of 24,580 at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Two months later, Dooley was hired to do that to Southern's opponents on a regular basis as the new head coach.
Among the curiosities in the season opener against Florida Memorial on Saturday will be how Dooley's up-tempo, pass-oriented attack looks in blue and gold.
Wide receiver August Pitre has fielded a lot of questions from fans, and much of the talk centers around the Jaguars being special and exciting when they have the ball.
“I do get that sense,” said Pitre, an Opelousas native and transfer from Rice. “Coach Dooley’s offensive philosophy — big plays, pushing the ball downfield through the air — as a fan it’s exciting. Offense sells tickets, that’s what they say no matter the level.
"Getting a chance to be in an offense like we have here is exciting. I know the fans are excited to see points get put up on Saturday. That’s what we plan to do.”
So, what is this offense, anyway? It’s a lot like other offenses with out routes, slants, curls, deep posts and fly patterns. There are underneath passes to the tight ends, swing passes to the running backs and run-pass options where the quarterback forces the defense to make a decision.
What separates Dooley's attack from others is the offense hustling to the line after every play and forcing defenses to scramble and think faster than usual. The idea is that the relentless pressure will force a defensive mistake, be it a blown coverage or poor run fit.
No group learned that quicker than the Southern defense when the offense went full speed in scrimmages.
“We’re used to it, but when he first installed it and we got a look, it was like, ‘Man, this is something different,’ ” defensive tackle Camron Peterson said. “The tempo is unmatched, the intensity is so high. You have no choice but to bring it every single day. If you don’t, they’re going to embarrass you in practice and that’s what they are supposed to do. It tests your defense and sharpens your skills mentally and physically. It’s invaluable.”
Peterson got a look at it last year when the Jaguars were overwhelmed. Prairie View had three touchdown drives of five plays or fewer as the Panthers reeled off big play after big play. It wasn’t just the passing. The Panthers had 224 yards rushing to go with 280 yards passing. They ran the ball on 37 of 64 plays.
The speed and confusion make defending the run just as difficult as stopping the passing game. The exhaustion catches up with the defense in the second half. Southern trailed 21-14 last season when the Panthers reeled off 27 consecutive points.
Southern defensive tackle Jason Dumas has seen it for four years in practice when he was at Prairie View before transferring to the Jaguars.
“It’s different when you play a team that huddles and one that gets on the line and pushes it down the field,” Dumas said. “When we go against them in practice, my progression cuts down, my pre-snap reads ... you don’t have time. You have to get lined up and get the call, what our defensive coordinator is telling us what to do.
“Our motto is to stop tempo, we’ve got to make a play, get them off the hill. They’re trying to get us off guard. We have to lock in. That type of speed makes you think quicker. I’ve been doing it for four years. I’m used to it. I’ve seen the growth.”
Although Dooley has been coy about his starting quarterback, Besean McCray is the likely starter. One or two other quarterbacks could play Saturday if the score gets out of hand against the NAIA foe. Depth is key at every position because it’s not just the defense that gets tired.
“It’s our philosophy; we believe in playing a lot of guys,” Dooley said. “We always say we want to play basketball on the football field. I don’t think you can find a human to play 100 reps and be effective. He may have 50 good and 50 bad snaps.
"Our twos are like our ones. We’ll rotate and get those guys in to get some plays in.”
Bus trip
The Southern Quarterback Club is sponsoring a bus trip for the Southern-Texas Southern game in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 17. The bus leaves at 4 a.m. Saturday for the 4 p.m. game. For more information, call 225-939-5906 or email rjarvis79@yahoo.com.