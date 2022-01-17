One person was injured in a shooting at a hotel on Gwenadele Avenue near Airline Highway on Monday morning, officials said.

Baton Rouge Police responded to reports of a shooting at 9999 Gwenadele Avenue, a spokesman said. That is the address of the OYO Hotel near I-12 and Airline Highway.

Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services said one person was transported from the scene in stable condition.

The OYO Hotel was the scene of a shooting on Christmas Day 2021.

This is a developing story.