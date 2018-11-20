The chances of a white Christmas are slight (hey, it has happened before), but the holidays are sure to be merry and bright with a sleigh-full of activities happening around the New Orleans area, starting this weekend.
Just like Santa, we've made a list and checked it twice — and found concerts, tree lightings, teddy bear teas and so much more. Here's your complete guide to fun, festive seasonal activities in the Greater New Orleans area.
FRIDAY, Nov. 23
Holiday Home and Courtyard Tours.^ The Historic New Orleans Collection~, 533 Royal St.~ — The home of Gen. L. Kemper and Leila Williams is decorated for the holidays for hourly tours. www.hnoc.org. $5. 10 a.m. Daily through Dec. 23.
Audubon Zoo Lights.^ Audubon Zoo~, 6500 Magazine St.~ — Light up the season at the zoo with walking tours, entertainment, crafts and more on select nights through December. $10-$15. 5:30 p.m. Daily through Dec. 30.
Celebration in the Oaks.^ City Park~, 5 Victory Avenue~ — Holiday light displays dot 25 acres of New Orleans City Park, including Storyland, the Botanical Garden and Carousel Gardens, with more than half a million LED bulbs and 32,800 feet of rope lighting. Visitors can ride a train to view displays around the park or take photos with Santa. www.neworleanscitypark.com. $10-$28. 6 p.m. Daily through Jan. 1.
"The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical".^ Slidell Little Theatre~, 2024 Nellie Drive~ — Holiday celebrations at a Florida trailer park are upended by a case of amnesia. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 2.
SATURDAY, Nov. 24
Christmas Tree and Holiday Gift Sale.^ Hubbell Library~, 725 Pelican Ave., Algiers~ — Friends of the Hubbell Library annual sale includes Fraser firs, wreaths, gifts and activities for kids, with all the proceeds going to the Algiers Point library. (504) 596-3113. 9 a.m.
SUNDAY, Nov. 25
Teddy Bear Tea.^ Roosevelt Hotel~, 123 Baronne St.~ — Santa and Mrs. Claus welcome families to enjoy a presentation of holiday food, specialty teas and pastries, as well as sparkling wine and mimosas for adults. Seats are available for prepaid, nonrefundable purchase. (504) 335-3129. www.therooseveltneworleans.com. $52-$99. Multiple seatings on selected dates through Dec. 24.
.
TUESDAY, Nov. 27
Roosevelt Lobby Lighting.^ Roosevelt Hotel~, 123 Baronne St.~ — The block-long lobby of the hotel is set aglimmer with thousands of holiday lights on dozens of trees and displays that line the thoroughfare. Free admission. 5:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 28
Lighting of the Balconies.^ Royal Sonesta~, 300 Bourbon St.~ — Ceremonial flip of the switch by Children's Hospital patients to illuminate the hotel's wrought iron balconies, with holiday surprises. www.sonesta.com/neworleans. 5:30 p.m.
Mars Williams presents Ayler Xmas.^ The AllWays Lounge & Theater~, 2240 St. Claude Ave.~ — Chicago saxophonist Mars Williams features the music of Ayler and the songs of Christmas, featuring Helen Gillet, Jeff Albert, Jesse Morrow, Rob Cambre and Paul Thibodeaux. 9 p.m.
THURSDAY, NOV. 29
Signature Holiday Style.^ Longue Vue House and Gardens~, 7 Bamboo Road~ — Local designers have decorated the rooms of Longue Vue House and Gardens and will be on hand to discuss at Signature Holiday Style, a chance to tour the home and shop for gifts. www.longuevue.com. $10. 4 p.m.
Miracle on Fulton.^ Fulton Street~, at Poydras Street near Harrah's Hotel~ — The pedestrian corridor is turned into a winter wonderland through Dec. 27, with snow on the hour and lights, plus live entertainment certain nights. www.miracleonfulton.com. Free admission. 10 a.m. Daily through Dec. 25, with live music Fridays and Saturdays.
FRIDAY, NOV. 30
Tree Lighting.^ Maison Dupuy Hotel~, 1001 Toulouse St.~ — NOCCA's Choral Ensembles will sing and the school will be the beneficiary of the special Sippin' in the Courtyard Holiday Happy Hour and tree lighting, plus a holiday pop-up market and wine tasting. Lighting at 6 p.m. www.maisondupuy.com. 5 p.m.
Christmas in Lafreniere Park.^ Lafreniere Park~, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie~ — Light displays abound in this Metairie park, with favorite characters and more, plus carousel rides for kids and activities, plus concessions for sale. $5 per vehicle. Gates open at 5 p.m. nightly through Christmas; gates close 9 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays, 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Kermit Ruffins' Kickoff to Christmas.^ Washington Artillery Park~, Mississippi River across from Jackson Square~ — A holiday starter is sponsored by French Quarter Festivals and the French Market Corporations with a tree lighting, music by the Roots of Music and Ruffins and fireworks to commence Christmas New Orleans Style. www.fqfi.org. Free admission. 5:30 p.m.
"The Santaland Diaries".^ Teatro Wego!~, 177 Sala Ave~ — Alex Martinez Wallace stars in David Sedaris’ one-man show about working as Crumpet the elf in a department store’s holiday wonderland. www.jpas.org. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23.
SATURDAY, DEC. 1
Festival of Trees Pajama Party Brunch.^ Louisiana Children's Museum~, 420 Julia St~ — Holiday pajamas, a variety of family-friendly dishes, Mr. Bingle, a holiday photo booth, activities and music are all part of the fun at this party. www.lmc.org. $20-$25. 10 a.m.
Krewe of Jingle parade.^ Astor Crowne Plaza Hotel~, 739 Canal St.~ — The Krewe of Jingle takes to the streets with a Carnival-style parade as part of the Home for the Holidays series of events. The parade starts at Lee Circle, heads up St. Charles Avenue to Canal Street, turns right to N. Peters Street, U-turns, turns left on Baronne Street and ends at Howard Avenue. www.downtownnola.com/holidays. 1 p.m.
"Mystical Songs and Heavenly Sounds".^ St. Joseph Abbey Church~, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict~ — Schola Cantorum of St. Joseph Seminary College performs sacred songs from Telemann, Havhaness, Persichetti and Vaughn Williams. Free admission. 2 p.m.
Champagne Sparkle.^ Julia Street~, 300 to 600 blocks~ — Held in conjunction with December's First Saturday Art Walk, 17 galleries will participate with Champagne tasting and holiday decorations. Free admission. 6 p.m.
Algiers Bonfire and Concert.^ — Traditional lighting of the bonfire on the west bank of the Mississippi River across from downtown New Orleans, with Soul Rebels and food vendors. www.algiersbonfire.com 5 p.m.
"A Tuna Christmas".^ Cafe Luke~, 153 Robert St., Slidell~ — The multiple residents of Tuna, Texas, get geared up for the holidays in this two-person show starring Don Redman and Rickie Luke as 22 different characters with a dinner or dessert option. (985) 707-1597. www.cafeluke.com. $22-$45. 7 p.m. Saturday, also Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 15.
SUNDAY, DEC. 2
m.
Pop-up Holiday Art Market.^ The Historic New Orleans Collection~, 533 Royal St.~ — Meet local artists and authors and browse enhanced selections of merchandise at the Historic New Orleans Collection. www.hnoc.org. 11:30 a.m.
Holiday Drag Brunch Pop-Up.^ Toups South~, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.~ — CrescentCare — NO/AIDS Task Force Food For Friends will be the beneficiary of the three-course brunch by Chef Isaac Toups, with drag performers adding a flair. www.toupssouth.com. $60. 11:30 a.m.
"The Nutcracker Suite".^ Tulane University~, Dixon Hall~ — Experience Tchaikovsky’s classic holiday adventure in a special, new one-hour production brought to life by more than 200 dancers ages 6-70+ of NOBA’s tuition-free programs. www.nobadance.com. 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.
Lighting of the Menorah.^ The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk~, 500 Port of New Orleans Place~ — The annual lighting of the menorah to start the Hanukkah celebration in New Orleans features music, a dreidel house for children, live entertainment and kosher food. 4 p.m.
Winter Night.^ Marigny Opera House~, 725 St. Ferdinand St.~ — Versipel Collective's holiday season concert features music that invokes the magic, wonder and stillness of winter nights. www.versipel.org. $10-$25. 7 p.m. Sunday.
G.O.A.T. Christmas Cabaret.^ Monkey Hill Bar~, 6100 Magazine St.~ — Heidi Melancon, Larry Beron, Alden Hagardorn, Hector Ventura and Philip Melancon party-up a musical cabaret that would make St. Nick laugh and sing. (504) 202-0986. $15. 7 p.m., also Dec. 9.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 5
.
"Mandatory Merriment: An Untitled Holiday Musical."^ Southern Rep Theatre~, 2541 Bayou Rd~ — Leslie Castay created and stars in the holiday musical along with Ian Hoch and others. 8 p.m., selected days through Dec. 23.
THURSDAY DEC. 6
LUNA Fête.^ Lafayette Square~, 601 S. Maestri Place~ — The city and the Arts Council present a four-day light-mapping festival of light, art and technology, with the theme Through Time, a nod to the tricentennial, with a new VIP ticketed experience and satellite exhibitions at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. www.artsneworleans.org/event/luna-fete. Free admission. 6 p.m., through Dec. 9.
"Et In Terra Pax".^ Loyola University New Orleans, Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall~, 6363 St. Charles Ave.~ — The Jefferson Chorale, an affiliate of the Jefferson Performing Arts Society, and Loyola University Chorus present a holiday musical concert, directed by Dr. Louise LaBruyere. 7:30 p.m.
"All is Calm".^ New Orleans Center for Creative Arts~, 2800 Chartres St.~ — The NOCCA Stage Company presents, the story of Christmas 1914 on the Western Front of World War I when a German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music and peace. www.nocca.com. $15-$25. 7:30 p.m., through Dec. 14.
FRIDAY, DEC. 7
.
Sips of the Season Merchant Stroll.^ Old Mandeville~, various locations~ — Strollers meander through the more than 25 stores, with an official mug filled at each participating stop with a holiday-themed beverage. www.oldmandevillebiz.com. $20. 5 p.m.
Live Nativity.^ First Baptist Church of Mandeville~, 1895 Hwy. 190, Mandeville~ — Chocolate and cookies, plus children's activities, are planned for this 10th-anniversary event. www.fbcmandeville.org. 6 p.m., also Saturday and Sunday.
"Christmas in Tudor England".^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — Krewe de Voix Chamber Choir presents a program of English choral music, featuring works by Byrd, Tallis and Weelkes. www.krewedevoix.com. Free admission. 7 p.m.
"It's All About the Baby" Concert.^ Academy of the Sacred Heart Nims Fine Arts Center~, 4301 St. Charles Ave.~ — Shades of Praise, the interracial gospel choir, presents a holiday concert and fundraiser. $20-$25. 7 p.m.
"A Christmas Carol".^ Le Petit Theatre~, 616 St. Peter St~ — Le Petit Theatre artistic director Maxwell Williams directs the theater’s Young Conservatory Program’s production of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic about the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. $15-$55. www.lepetittheatre.com. 7 p.m., with various times and dates through Dec. 23.
.
Krampus — A Haunted Christmas.^ New Orleans Nightmare~, 319 Butterworth St.~ — Drawing on the Krampus legend, the haunted house gets a holiday makeover, for those over 12 years old. www.krampushauntedchristmas.com. $24.99-$46.99. 7:30 p.m.
"Let It Snow! A Big Easy Boys Christmas".^ Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts~, 325 Minor St~ — Rivertown Theaters unveils a new holiday show by Rich Arnold, featuring The Big Easy Boys & Babes with a mix of seasonal standards and classic hits from the ’50s and ’60s. www.rivertowntheatres.com. $41.31-$45.68. 8 p.m., also Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 22; 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23.
SATURDAY, DEC. 8
Teddy Bear Tea.^ National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen~, 945 Magazine St.~ — With music from the Victory Belles, a visit from Santa and a special gift, this is a tea for the season. www.stagedoorcanteen.org. $59. 10 a.m., also selected days through Dec. 22.
Christmas Past Festival.^ Old Mandeville~, various locations~ — At Girod Street near Lake Pontchartrain, this event features more than 100 artists and craftsmen from the greater New Orleans area, with a nod to classic holiday films, plus a children's village, food court and live music. Free admission. 10 a.m.
"Nutcracker" Tea Party.^ Chateau Golf & Country Club~, 3600 Chateau Blvd~ — A benefit for the Studio School of Dance, this afternoon of tea, dance, cookie decorating, letters to and a visit from Santa are all highlighted by performances of excerpts from the ballet, with a chance to have photos taken with cast members. Advance tickets only. www.thestudionola.com. $45-$55. Noon.
Fête de Fezziwig.^ Le Petit Theatre~, 616 St. Peter Street~ — This fundraiser in conjunction with A Christmas Carol features activities for kids, a silent auction, adult beverages and the opportunity to meet cast members before the show. www.lepetittheatre.com. $50-$150. 12:30 p.m.
Beauregard-Keys House Doll Tea.^ Beauregard-Keyes House~, 1113 Chartres St.~ — Enjoy holiday treats, caroling, a Christmas story and visits with Santa in the historic house decked in its holiday best. Open to all ages; dolls encouraged. www.bkhouse.org. $10. 1 p.m.
Winter on the Water Santa Parade.^ Old Mandeville~, various locations~ — The parade starring Santa begins at Lakeshore Drive and Jackson Avenue and ends at the Gazebo with live entertainment, face painting and the lighting of the oaks ceremony. www.cityofmandeville.com. Free admission. 4 p.m.
Running of the Santas.^ Manning’s~, 519 Fulton St.~ — The fun run of the jolly old elves starts at the South Pole (Manning's), heads through five blocks of downtown and ends at North Pole (Generations Hall), followed by the city's largest holiday costume contest, with live music at the post-run concert. www.runningofthesantas.com. 6 p.m.
Sock It To Me Santa.^ Buffa's Bar & Restaurant~, 1001 Esplanade Ave.~ — Freddie Blue and The Friendship Circle perform with several special guests for the kickoff to a new underwear and sock collection drive for Covenant House, with donations accepted through Dec. 24. 6 p.m.
New Orleans Black Chorale Christmas Concert.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — Following the drinking Gourd, Follow the Star is the theme of the concert by this ensemble, know for singing traditional American Nego spirituals and contemporary African-American composers. Dr. John E. Ware conducts. www.ablinas.org. Free admission. 6:30 p.m.
"Christmas in Tudor England".^ Marigny Opera House~, 725 St. Ferdinand St.~ — Krewe de Voix Chamber Choir presents a program of English choral music, featuring works by Byrd, Tallis and Weelkes. www.krewedevoix.com. Free admission. 7 p.m.
Holiday Spectacular.^ Mahalia Jackson Theater~, 1419 Basin St~ — The 610 Stompers join the LPO for a program of holiday classics, with Varla Jean Merman, the Landry Walker High School Gospel Choir, the Dancing Grounds' Elite Feet students and Raul Gomez, conducting. $10-$140. 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 9
"Ring Out Wild Bells".^ Our Lady of Lourdes~, 400 Westchester Blvd., Slidell~ — Northlake Performing Arts Society presents a holiday concert of sacred and secular favorites and singalongs. 2:30 p.m.
"Carol of the Belles" Holiday Extravaganza feat. Amanda Walker & Anais St. John.^ Old Point Bar~, 545 Patterson St., Algiers~ — 3:30 p.m.
"Et In Terra Pax".^ St. Joseph Catholic Church~, 610 Sixth St.~ — The Jefferson Chorale, an affiliate of the Jefferson Performing Arts Society, and Loyola University Chorus present a holiday musical concert, directed by Dr. Louise LaBruyere. 4 p.m.
G.O.A.T. Christmas Cabaret.^ Monkey Hill Bar~, 6100 Magazine St.~ — Heidi Melancon, Larry Beron, Alden Hagardorn, Hector Ventura and Philip Melancon party-up a musical cabaret that would make St. Nick laugh and sing. (504) 202-0986. $15. 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 12
"Messiah".^ Holy Name of Jesus Church~, 6367 St. Charles Ave.~ — The Symphony Chorus of New Orleans with members of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Handel's baroque oratorio, under the direction of Steven Edwards, with soloists Annelis Cassar, Monika Cosson, Dana Wilson and André Chiang, plus members of the Chalmette High School Voices Chorale. www.symphonychorus.com. $15-$65. 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 13
Yuletide Celebration.^ Pontchartrain Center~, 4545 Williams Blvd.~ — The LPO performs holiday classics in this family-friendly event. www.lpomusic.com. $20-$55. 7:30 p.m.
"BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon — To Jesus, Thanks for Everything!" — Jinx and DeLa.^ Civic Theatre~, 510 O'Keefe Ave~ — RuPaul's Drag Race veterans Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme bring their holiday show to the Crescent City in a show for all ages. $50-$100. 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 14
Movie Night at the Trailhead.^ Mandeville Trailhead~, 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville~ — Just in time for family holiday fun will be the showing of The Polar Express. www.cityofmandeville.com. Free admission. 7 p.m.
"This Christmas".^ City Church of New Orleans~, 13123 I 10 Service Rd~ — The Broadway-style production that explores the history of Christmas, but includes a nostalgic look at Christmas music from the 21st Century artists, plus preperformance dining will with music and characters. $45. 7 p.m., also Saturday and Sunday.
Home for the Holidays.^ Jefferson Performing Arts Society~, 177 Sala Ave~ — Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the musical show of holiday favorites by young performers. www.jpas.org. 7:30 p.m., also 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Holiday Extravaganza, "A Celebration of East New Orleans Neighborhoods and Businesses".^ Crystal Palace~, 10020 Chef Menteur Highway~ — Seasonal celebration with live music, Christmas buffet, door prizes, raffles and more sponsored by the East New Orleans Neighborhood Advisory Commission. (504) 650-4683. www.enonac.org. $75. 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 15
Papa Noel Party.^ Louisiana Children's Museum~, 420 Julia St.~ — Build a small wooden bonfire structure in honor of the Louisiana tradition along River Road to “light the way” for Papa Noel, say goodbye to the traveling exhibit Riverworks Discovery and take a holiday photo with Papa Noel himself, with Creole and Zydeco music. Included with general admission or museum membership. www.lmc.org. 11 a.m.
Teddy Bear Tea.^ Royal Sonesta~, 300 Bourbon St.~ — The hotel becomes the Royal Snownesta for this seasonal celebration featuring the Clauses, photos, the Sugarplum Fairy and more. www.sonesta.com. $41.14-$90.75. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., also various dates through Dec. 23.
Jingle on the Boulevard Parade.^ New Orleans East~, — This holiday parade lines up along Crowder Boulevard and Morrison Road at St. Maria Gorretti Church, travels to Hayne Boulevard, turns right to Read Boulevard, turns right to Lake Forest Boulevard and ends at the Lake Forest Plaza site. Noon.
"Nutcracker" Tea Party.^ Chateau Golf & Country Club~, 3600 Chateau Blvd~ — A benefit for the Studio School of Dance, this afternoon of tea, dance, cookie decorating, letters to and a visit from Santa are all highlighted by performances of excerpts from the ballet, with a chance to have photos taken with cast members. Advance tickets only. www.thestudionola.com. $45-$55. 12:30 p.m.
"Nutcracker 2018".^ Orpheum Theater~, 129 Roosevelt Way~ — New Orleans Ballet Theatre presents the classic two-act ballet with the soaring score of Tchaikovsky. www.neworleansballettheatre.com. $38-$78. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., various times Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23.
"Messiah".^ Chalmette High School Cultural Arts Center~, 2600 Palmisano Blvd.~ — The Symphony Chorus of New Orleans with members of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Handel's baroque oratorio, under the direction of Steven Edwards, with soloists Annelis Cassar, Monika Cosson, Dana Wilson and André Chiang, plus members of the Chalmette High School Voices Chorale. www.symphonychorus.com. $15-$65. 7 p.m.
"Mannheim Steamroller Christmas".^ Saenger Theater~, 1111 Canal St~ — Grammy winner Chip Davis celebrates 30 years since the release of the holiday compilation with a show complete with multimedia effects and the sounds of Mannheim Steamroller. $49-$70. 8 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 16
Yuletide Celebration.^ Slidell Municipal Auditorium~, 2056 Second St., Slidell~ — The LPO performs holiday classics in this family-friendly event. www.lpomusic.com. $20-$37. 2:30 p.m.
Holiday Concert.^ UNO Performing Arts Center~, 2000 Lakeshore Drive~ — The New Orleans Concert Band performs. 3 p.m.
"Messiah" Holiday Concert.^ Trinity Episcopal Church~, 1329 Jackson Ave.~ — A holiday program features Dr. Paul Weber, choirmaster and organist, with soloists from the Trinity Choir, music of the season and an audience-participation Hallelujah chorus. www.trinityartistseries.org. Free admission. 5 p.m.
Caroling in Jackson Square.^ Jackson Square~, St. Peter Street Gate~ — Patio Planters provide the song sheets and candles for this annual event. Free admission. 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 18
Holiday Tea at Longue Vue.^ Longue Vue House and Gardens~, 7 Bamboo Road~ — Children and families are invited to join Longue Vue House and Gardens for an afternoon tea, cookies, sandwiches and sweets, plus holiday crafts and photos with Santa for an additional fee of $15. Reservations are required and seating is limited. www.longuevue.com. $50-$60. 1 p.m.
New Orleans Concert Band Clarinet Choir.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave.~ — This holiday concert features the reed section from the band. www.jplibrary.net. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 19
NOLA ChristmasFest.^ Ernest N. Morial Convention Center~, 900 Convention Center Blvd~ — This winter wonderland of family holiday fun includes an ice-skating rink and ice slides, holiday characters, amusement rides and more inside Hall H of the convention center. www.nolachristmasfest.com. 11 a.m., daily through Dec. 31.
Bayou Christmas.^ Heritage Park~, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell~ — The annual holiday light show with activities and rides presented by the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Louisiana. Free admission. 6 p.m., through Dec. 23.
FRIDAY, DEC. 21
Home for the Holidays.^ House of Blues~, 225 Decatur Street~ — The fundraiser for the Daniel Price Memorial Fund features music by Irma Thomas, John Boutte, Kermit Ruffins and others. www.danielpricememorial.org. $45. 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 22
"Nutcracker".^ Mahalia Jackson Theater~, 1419 Basin St~ — Delta Festival Ballet performs Tchaikovsky’s classic with live music by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. 7 p.m., also 2 p.m. Sunday.
MONDAY, DEC. 24
Bonfires Along the Levee. ^ Throughout the region, including the River Parishes, on both sides of the Mississippi River. ~ — The generations-old tradition of bonfires along the levee continues, with hundreds lit at various times throughout the region.