A heavy morning thunderstorm Wednesday flooded streets, snarled traffic and knocked out power for some Baton Rouge residents. It didn’t stop Southern on its first day of preseason camp under first-year coach Eric Dooley.
While ankle deep water and lightning kept the Jaguars off the field, they didn’t waste time. The team worked limited drills inside the weight room before spilling onto the turf at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
“If it was a game day, the only thing that would stop that is lightning,” Dooley said. “As long as it’s safe for us to get on the field, we’re going to go.”
The Jaguars will work out mornings until classes begin Aug. 15. The team won’t go with full pads until Sunday. The first scrimmage is tentatively schedule for Aug. 13 with two more to follow on successive Saturdays.
The cloudy conditions at least shielded the players from the usual oppressive Louisiana heat.
“I got the air conditioning on this morning, let’s get to work,” assistant coach Sean Wallace bellowed as the team went through stretching exercises.
Southern has a little more than four weeks before its Sept. 3 season opener at home against Florida Memorial.
“I’m extremely excited to get this opportunity to come out here now,” said Dooley, who spent 13 seasons as a Jaguars assistant. “We went through spring, but it’s game time now. We’re preparing to have some type of reward when we get to that Saturday. The guys are ready to go, good to go.
“We’ve got to have execution, be assignment sound and have discipline. When you have a high level of detail you have a chance to be great. You don’t have to have talent to give effort. If you put your mind into the playbook and become a student of the game, it helps you become a much better team.”
Also helping is the addition of 45 new faces. Southern pulled in 22 through the NCAA transfer portal to help build strength on the defense and depth overall. One of the newcomers, junior college transfer Besean McCray, won the starting quarterback job in spring practice.
Only two players expected to arrive were missing: Troy transfer defensive back Terence Dunlap is waiting on summer grades and could join the team Thursday. Running back Kobe Dillon, who broke the school record for yards rushing in a game last season, was also out with a non-injury issue.
Dillon likely will back up Jerodd Sims, and Dooley also had praise for newcomers Kendric Rhymes and Karl Ligon.
“We had a minor setback with Dillon, waiting to see what he’s going to be able to do,” Dooley said.
Known for his explosive offenses, Dooley has used the transfer portal to rebuild the defense, adding All-SWAC tackle Jason Dumas from Prairie View, linebacker Daeshawn Davis from Iowa, and a pair of versatile defensive backs in Corione Harris from McNeese State and NCAA Division II All-American Demetri Morsell from Bowie State.
“I remember when I was here before, we had that ‘Dog Day Defense’ and we were very successful,” Dooley said. “The strength will be in the defensive line, and that’s a good place to have strength. We have playmakers in the secondary. I’m excited about the defense.”
Graves mending
Dooley said his team was completely healthy, but the same is not true for the coaching staff. Linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Terrence Graves was on the field despite using a knee scooter after recently undergoing surgery on his right Achilles tendon.
Got to be the shoes
At least two players were sent back to the dressing room to change into white cleats on Dooley’s insistence on proper practice uniforms. Offensive players wore white jerseys, while the defense had on dark blue. Quarterbacks sported green with gold pants, giving them a Green Bay Packers look.