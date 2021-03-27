More than $1.3 million in heroin was seized in a multi-agency narcotics investigation in East Baton Rouge Parish, the sheriff's office announced Saturday.

This is the second major bust to happen within the last two weeks in East Baton Rouge Parish. On March 18, EBRSO said it seized more than $1.5 million in drugs and cash.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants in reference to a large-scale heroin and fentanyl distribution operation being organized in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to a release from the sheriff's office. The searches took place at 11550 Southfork Drive, Apt. 616 and at a Storage Unit on Sherwood Forrest Drive.

The release says the seizures yielded:

40 pounds of heroin, with an approximate street value of $1.3 million

2.4 pounds of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, with the approximate street value of $115,200,

1,600 pressed heroin pills,

4.8 pounds of suspected synthetic cutting agents

a hydraulic Kilo heroin press

one semi-automatic handgun

The warrants resulted in the arrest of Michael James, 49, for possession with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

The Baton Rouge DEA Task Force and DEA Houston assisted the sheriff's office.

“I’m so proud and grateful for all the work these investigators have put in to not only remove dangerous criminals from the streets of our community, but also weapons and a massive amount of dangerous and often lethal drugs,” EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in the release. “So many of our community’s violent crimes, homicides and overdoses are linked to the distribution of drugs such as these. Our agency, particularly our Narcotics Division, is working tirelessly to eradicate these operations."