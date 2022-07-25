There's a bit of good news city-parish officials are hoping will help drivers cope with the bad news about the $1.2 billion Interstate 10 widening project.
The bad: State officials say the plan is still in place to shut down one lane of traffic in each direction along I-10 for at least a year beginning 2024. This will no doubt compound the already daily traffic woes that plague the Baton Rouge metro area.
That bit of good news: The city-parish's traffic division expects to have its traffic management and light synchronization system, which are part of the MovEBR roads improvement plan, operating along 16 thoroughfares that will serve as alternative routes around the interstate construction nightmare.
"While the big projects won't be done, we will have those corridors we've deemed key interstate re-routing streets online so we can get drivers where they need to be," said Cyndi Pennington, a traffic engineer for the city-parish.
Officials from the city-parish and the state Department of Transportation and Development recently delivered this news to the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations. Many of the members from the consortium of neighborhood groups questioned why the state couldn't wait until the MovEBR projects were complete before shutting lanes along the interstate.
"This will be a mess," Coleman Brown said at the July 14 meeting. "You see what happens to the traffic when someone gets a flat tire: It goes crazy."
Many of the projects in MovEBR are upgrades and capacity improvement measures along some of the city-parish's most well-traveled streets. However, MovEBR has a 30-year timeline.
"The reason we are in the position we are now is because the prevailing political and public will was to wait and to Band-Aid the situation," said Rodney Mallett, a DOTD spokesman. "Waiting would certainly increase the costs as they have in the past. The only time there will be a change in the number of lanes is in 2024 and we have already begun discussions with many groups on mitigation measures."
The lane reduction will encompass the 3-mile stretch between Acadian Thruway just east of the Mississippi River bridge. About 152,000 cars and trucks use the corridor every day.
The completed project will add four lanes in each direction to parts of I-10 by the end of 2026 or early 2027.
The city-parish, meanwhile, says it will have installed all the equipment and made the necessary infrastructure upgrades to implement its traffic synchronization system before 2024.
That work involves installing new traffic signal controllers, video detectors and camera systems, and more than 170 miles of the fiber-optic cable that allows for the connectivity among the 470 traffic lights in the parish and the Advanced Traffic Management Center, where they can be controlled by city-parish workers.
Bluetooth devices, which have already started popping up at intersections, will track travel times between various points along a corridor. That data will help the city-parish traffic engineers adjust signal timing to move traffic flow to avoid frequent starts and stops during the day.
"The sky is not falling," Fred Raiford, the city-parish's director of transportation and drainage, said about the impending lane closures impact on city-parish traffic. "But there will be rain."
The state has taken mitigation measures to ease traffic congestion during that time: like flexible work schedules, discouraging big trucks from traversing through Baton Rouge and even dedicating high-occupancy lanes, commonly referred to as HOV lanes.
"Changing schedules to fit the modern workplace with telecommuting, flex schedules, carpooling and more would certainly decrease the number of vehicles during peak hours," Mallett said. "While the HOV lanes project is moving forward, it would be one piece of many to help with traffic and it will be outside of the construction zone."
Mallett said officials know that in 2024 the traffic will be bad. But after 12-14 months of decreased lanes the stretch of interstate will revert to the current number of lanes. Then in 2027 there will be additional lanes all the way to Acadian and the one-lane curve at the I-10/I-110 merge will be addressed to help travelers coming to or through Baton Rouge from the west.
"This project is much needed to enhance the region," Mallet said.