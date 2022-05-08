Southern didn’t exactly wrap Sunday’s victory like a Mother’s Day gift with a bow on top, but the Jaguars' 19-13 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff finished off an important sweep at Lee-Hines Field.
The Jaguars came from behind twice to outscore the visitors with football-game numbers and tighten up the SWAC West Division race with two weeks to play.
Jaylen Armstrong had four hits and four RBIs while O’Neill Burgos had four hits and three RBIs. Shortstop Jason Wiley also knocked in three runs to pull Southern (18-27, 15-9 in SWAC) to within three games of division leader Prairie View. The two teams meet in a three-game series at Lee-Hines next weekend.
“It’s Sunday, thank you Lord, we found a way to get it done,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said after his team rallied from 8-3 and 10-9 deficits to avenge losing two of three at Pine Bluff in March.
“They’ve been through some stuff as far as conditioning and the weight room, being on the road, knowing the tradition, knowing they have to be tough and resilient. They know we get everybody’s best shot but they stay prepared.”
The Jaguar pitching staff was battered early but got some stopgap work from Dillen Miller, who stopped the bleeding with 2⅔ innings of scoreless relief, and Nick Wilson, who allowed two hits and an unearned run in two innings to finish the game.
Armstrong opened the game with a single and scored on a two-run homer while Burgos followed with a solo shot and an early 3-0. But the visitors came out swinging and knocked out Jaguar starter Khristian Paul with five runs in the second inning and made it 8-3 with three more in the third.
Mike Latulas started Southern’s comeback with a two-run homer, his third in four games, in a three-run third inning. Armstrong tied it and scored on a base hit by Burgos to make it 9-8 Jaguars.
UAPB (9-33-1, 5-18) didn’t quit. Carlos Velez hit a two-run homer off winning pitcher Mykel Page (2-2) in the sixth but the Jaguars exploded for five more in the bottom half, keyed by Armstrong’s two-run double and another run-scoring hit by Burgos. Southern added three more in the seventh and two in the eighth to give Wilson a good cushion.
“When you have that big of a lead you just throw strikes, fill up the zone and let them get themselves out,” Wilson said. “Any team in the conference is going to swing it but I have confidence in my stuff to get outs. Sometimes I get under confident, but when I trust my stuff I know I can be good.”
Armstrong had seven hits on the weekend and moved from the 9-hole to leadoff with left fielder JJ Rollon getting the day off.
“Moving to the top of the order, I had the same plan,” said Armstrong who struggled last season after batting .400 or better in two seasons in junior college. “Vonte (Jovante Dorris) is still behind me. My goal is to get on base and he’ll find a way to score me.
“I’m seeing the ball really well. My game plan was to hit it the other way and I did that.”
The Lions matched Southern with 18 hits, four each by Velez and Andre Greene. Velez knocked in three runs and Greene two. Four Lions pitchers allowed 10 walks and hit three batters while the defense committed four errors.