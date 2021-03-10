A Baton Rouge man was stabbed to death Wednesday, police said.
Jeremiah Capers, 21, was killed at his residence near Belle Avenue on Wednesday around noon, according to a news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police said Raven Smith, 20, stabbed Capers during an altercation. Smith was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon.
Baton Rouge Police homicide detectives are investigating the death, the news release said.