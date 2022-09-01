1. Welcome home
Eric Dooley doesn’t believe in destiny but anyone else thinks he’s right back where he belongs. A disciple of Jaguar icon Pete Richardson, his mission is to bring back the glory days when Southern won four Black national championships. His offense is exciting, and he’s handed the defense to his childhood friend, Henry Miller. The vibe is positive and the pressure will be on the former Fortier Tarpon receiver to produce quickly. No one knows it better than Dooley.
2. Fast and furious
Southern’s offense will kick it up a gear or two this season with Dooley’s up-tempo attack, which forces defenses to scramble to the ball and drives up the number of offensive snaps. Besean McCray appears to be the guy to guide it and he was the most consistent quarterback in scrimmages. He and the other quarterbacks don’t have to complete every pass but guiding the unit at its breakneck pace will require a lot more poise than the average huddle-up quarterbacks.
3. Tackle somebody
A good defense doesn’t have to shut down every opponent, just hold them to fewer points than the offense puts up. Last year’s crew would have had more success if it could have tackled a little better and not wilted in the late stages. An overhauled defense roster will be led by DE Jordan Lewis and DT Jason Dumas, and the secondary looks more physical. But the best news is that depth has been pumped up so injuries won’t be as big a factor and the Jaguars could bring back the Dog Day Defense of the 1990s with more bodies to rotate in.
4. Pack Mumford
What a season for Southern fans: a beloved assistant returns home, the season starts at A.W. Mumford, and it’s the first of five home games. Plus, a sixth game down the road at LSU in an historic meeting. What more could Jaguar Nation want? The early returns say they will show up in unprecedented numbers with 1,500 plus more season tickets sold than last year, a number that has been climbing since last week. The stands may not be full but its still going to be a tough ticket.