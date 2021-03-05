A Baton Rouge man and woman were arrested Wednesday after a planned robbery of a man who thought he was meeting up with a woman he met through social media, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office documents say.
Darauis Johnson, 19, and Brooke Bouquet, 18, were each booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of aggravated burglary, one count of armed robbery, three counts of use of firearm and two counts of aggravated second-degree battery, according to booking documents.
It started when one of the victims friend requested Bouquet via Snapchat, an affidavit says. After speaking with Bouquet for about a month, the victim decided to meet up with Bouquet.
The victim had seen Bouquet on various social media described as a "missing person out of New Orleans, via sex trafficking," the affidavit says. So he tried to strike up a friendship in hopes of helping her during her hardship, booking document say.
After spending an hour with Bouquet at his residence, the victim agreed to take her to the store to buy gum. Upon opening the door to his apartment, the victim was ambushed by two male subjects with firearms, an affidavit says. The victim was then struck in the head with a handgun and ordered to stay on the ground unless he wanted to die.
Bouquet exited the residence and re-entered with a male suspect, with both pointing long rifles at the victim, the documents say. The trio robbed the victim and burglarized the residence, which contained two additional victims, a roommate and his girlfriend.
The roommate fought with one of the male suspects after reaching for a gun in his nightstand, the documents say. The girlfriend screamed for help, and a neighbor called 911; the suspects fled.
Investigators tracked Johnson and Bouquet down using cell phone data, and the victims were able to identify them in photographic lineups, the documents say.
The status of the third suspect wasn't immediately clear.