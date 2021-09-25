An animal was blamed for an outage that left thousands of people without power Saturday in Baton Rouge's Mid City and Garden District neighborhoods.

About 2,400 Entergy customers were offline early morning. By 10 a.m., energy had been fully restored, company spokesman David Freese told The Advocate.

Since each customer can represent a household or business, the actual number of people without power was much higher.

Entergy Louisiana customers could see a 15-year, $5 a month charge following 2020 storm damage Entergy Louisiana is seeking permission from state regulators to charge its customers nearly $2.1 billion to cover the cost of repairing its p…

Freese said he didn't know what kind of animal caused the outage, what kind of equipment was involved or how it happened.

"Initial report I received didn’t specify animal type," he said. "But … the outage was a result of an animal contacting electric equipment. Such contact caused damage to equipment at a substation in Baton Rouge."

The blackout came just weeks after Hurricane Ida knocked out power for millions of Louisianans and the vast majority of the capital region, bringing Entergy — the state's biggest electrical utility — under national scrutiny.