Members of a power restoration crew from P&G Power, based in Key West, Florida, work on replacing an entire power pole at the intersection of Pocahontas Street and Seminole Street, a little over a week since Hurricane Ida blew through Baton Rouge much of the state, wreaking havoc with downed power lines, poles and trees.

An animal was blamed for an outage that left thousands of people without power Saturday in Baton Rouge's Mid City and Garden District neighborhoods.

About 2,400 Entergy customers were offline early morning. By 10 a.m., energy had been fully restored, company spokesman David Freese told The Advocate. 

Since each customer can represent a household or business, the actual number of people without power was much higher.

Freese said he didn't know what kind of animal caused the outage, what kind of equipment was involved or how it happened. 

"Initial report I received didn’t specify animal type," he said. "But … the outage was a result of an animal contacting electric equipment. Such contact caused damage to equipment at a substation in Baton Rouge."

The blackout came just weeks after Hurricane Ida knocked out power for millions of Louisianans and the vast majority of the capital region, bringing Entergy — the state's biggest electrical utility — under national scrutiny.

