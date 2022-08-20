In their first dress rehearsal for the 2022 season, Southern showed a little offense, a little defense and almost none of its up-tempo style on Saturday in its first major scrimmage.
The offense got off to a good start with 10 points on its first two possessions, but the defense rallied with an improved pass rush and a goal line stand.
Coach Eric Dooley said he was just trying to get the basics down in the approximately 90-play workout.
“I saw plays on both sides of the ball and that’s always pleasing,” he said. “I feel we do have some talent out here. The offense got off to a fast start and the defense caught up. In between, those guys competed against each other and that’s what you ask for.”
The Jaguars adopted a slow pace except for two occasions when the offense hustled to the line of scrimmage.
“I wasn’t showing it (up-tempo style),” Dooley said. “I wanted us to play basic football and see if we can execute, and I thought we did that. We didn’t show much. We probably didn’t run more than 10 different plays.”
One of those plays rang up big yards twice for wide receiver Chandler Whitfield, a former Zachary star. He caught a 61-yard touchdown pass and also came up with a 30-yard catch on the same route on the next snap, with both throws from quarterback Besean McCray.
Whitfield finished with 148 yards on four catches. McCray completed 9 of 16 throws for 133 yards.
“It was a great performance today. As a unit, we made plays when we had to,” Whitfield said. “We’ve got to sharpen up but today was pretty decent.
“We try to take the top off the defense every chance we get, trying to score points as fast as possible. I saw the middle of the field wide open, Besean laid the ball out, and I just made my (catch). It’s been good with Besean and all the quarterbacks. We’ve got this chemistry going.”
Harold Blood took most of the second-team snaps and completed 2 of 5 passes for 78 yards, and he was sacked twice. Noah Bodden was 6 of 10 for 55 yards, and Bubba McDaniel was 6 of 9 for 66 yards.
Blood lofted a nice 52-yard completion to Tyler Kirkwood, who was well covered by Robert Rhem, to set up the defense’s best sequence starting at the 1-yard line. Linebacker Ty Farmer and freshman defensive end Ckelby Givens each made two tackles on the next four snaps as the offense went scoreless.
Givens, who also had a sack later, dropped running back Jerodd Sims for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-goal. He also got Karl Ligon for a 1-yard loss on second down.
“I’m just glad to be out here,” Givens said. “I have to bring it all every play. That’s how it went. Camp has been pretty good. I’ve got the best coaches and I’ve got my brother (graduate assistant Colyn) over there helping out. It’s been pretty solid.”
Raheem Shorter had five tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. Jordan Lewis, who played at linebacker most of the day, had five tackles, including a sack. Defensive end Jordan Monroe had a sack and a pass breakup. The defense had eight pass breakups, three at the line of scrimmage. Cornerback Rodney Johnson had two.
Southern got field goals of 44 and 38 yards from kickers Luke Jackson and Josh Griffin, respectively. New punter Robens Beauplan punted twice for a 46-yard average.
Running back Kobe Dillon, who has been missing from practice over the past week, was seen on crutches with a brace on his right knee at the scrimmage. Dooley said he expected Dillon to return this season.
“Kobe Dillon will be good to go,” Dooley said. "He’s not out for the season."