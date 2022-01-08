Pint of Louisiana strawberries grown by Ponchatoula's Fletcher Family Farm, seen Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at the Red Stick Farmers Market's weekly Thursday event at Pennington Biomedical, the first of the new year. William Fletcher said production started a little early this year due to December's spring-like temperatures; after bringing just a smattering last Thursday, he brought 24 flats of 12 pints each Thursday, and he and Eric Morrow, another Ponchatoula farmer, expect to have strawberries on hand for this Saturday's Red Stick Market in downtown Baton Rouge, as their farms' picking crews increase in number. The recent freezing temperatures weren't long or cold enough to do significant damage to the crop, Fletcher said.