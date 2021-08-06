Garbage collection — already overwhelmed by a pandemic-related rise in trash — is hitting new snags in Baton Rouge as the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus sidelines truck drivers and landfill workers.

One in 10 Republic Services garbage truck drivers in the city-parish are off work after catching the new strain of coronavirus, said Kelvin Hill, assistant chief administrative officer for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. Workers at the city-parish’s North Landfill scale-house, which weighs every load dumped at the site, have also tested positive, Hill said. About half the scale-house staff is infected.

“If we can’t keep the scale-house open, nobody can dump,” said Hill, who oversees city-parish public works. “And if nobody can dump, nothing can get picked up. So it’s a significant thing for us to try to keep that scale-house open.”

The staffing woes create yet another drain on public services already stretched thin by the unprecedented delta variant-fueled COVID surge, which is packing Louisiana hospitals and disrupting whatever sense of normalcy that emerged as coronavirus cases briefly bottomed out in the spring.

Residents have reported mistaken collections of woody waste as a result of the driver shortages, Hill said. Some haulers who would typically pick up those tree-trimmings and other landscaping residue have been diverted to handle the trash.

The drivers’ challenges come as they deal with a greater volume of trash caused in part by all the disposable masks, gloves and restaurant takeout waste that spiked during the pandemic. Roughly 4,700 tons of trash are being picked up each week now in Baton Rouge, Hill said. That’s well above the 3,900 tons the parish used to haul in a typical week.

With people shopping online more and throwing out more packaging, drivers are having to head back to the landfill earlier and make more of those in-between trips on each route — all of which prolongs their shifts.

“But we normally see a cycle in volumes,” Hill said. “When school opens up and kids are back to school, we normally see a decrease. So we think this volume increase will come down a bit.”

While people have complained about Republic Services’ slow pickups in the past, pandemic-related waste woes are far from unique to Baton Rouge.

In New Orleans, late trash pickups have lit up social media and complaints of tardy retrievals recently hit a new high. Nationally, a shortage of commercially-licensed drivers is straining the ability of local agencies to keep up with trash pickup.

Other services affected recently by the coronavirus uptick in Baton Rouge include COVID-19 testing sites that closed on Thursday as staff ranks thinned due to rising infections.

Neighboring Livingston Parish closed government offices and suspended some in-person services several weeks ago after 10 employees in the Parish President’s office came down with the delta variant.

Hill said Republic Services is taking all the right steps to deal with staffing issues, including trying to hire more workers than it needs to fill empty positions. The company has also called on drivers in other areas to fill some vacancies.

“They’ve been on top of it,” Hill said, “and they’re working through it.”