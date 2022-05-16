I have to admit Sunday was a pretty cool day for people who enjoy the sport of bowling on television as one regular season reached its end and another had its beginning.
The PBA’s regular season came to an end when Kyle Troup won the championship round of the PBA playoffs at Jupiter, Florida, while Stefanie Johnson ran the stepladder at the opening tournament of the PWBA tour in Rockford, Illinois. For Troup it was back-to-back playoff wins and $100,000, while Johnson won her first title in four years and an elevated first prize of $20,000.
What it provided, between FOX Sports and the CBS Sports Network, was four hours of early afternoon and early evening live bowling coverage.
While the men’s tour will have some special events coming up in June and July on both networks, including a return to Portland, Maine for the PBA league, this was the culmination of a season filled with some interesting twists and turns.
Johnson won the women’s opening tournament at the historic Cherry Bowl, which returned to the center for the first time since the original PWBA tour’s demise in 2003.
This will be the first of seven events on CBS Sports Network as they make a return to almost regular coverage of the tour. Last year the PWBA tried a schedule that ran from January to late October with only two events on CBS and it just never had the footing that past seasons had. Fields were not consistent either as bowlers couldn’t get away for long periods of time and with only two late events on CBS, the women’s tour practically disappeared.
That’s why FOX and FS1 have been so good for the PBA Tour. They promote it, they care about it and turn the telecasts into a big deal. And, it became apparent quickly Sunday night that CBS is going to be proactive with their coverage with some apparent new handheld camera angles and maybe a new voice to turn to when Kelly Kulick bowls, as she did Sunday, in up and coming potential star Sydney Brummett, who was outstanding and got good reviews on social media.
The most amazing thing was the crowds in both locations. Crowds in a bowling center are always difficult as you can’t fit a lot of people into the location based on the site, but both places had good enthusiastic crowds and that was great to see. The crowd in Rockford was outstanding and to see the women bowl for better money, not great but better, is a nice thing to see.
Finally, a tip of my hat to Rob Stone at FOX and Dave Ryan at CBS and/or FOX since he has also been Stone’s primary fill in. They have become the signature voices of modern bowling and the enthusiasm that they bring to the sport comes though on the shows. They have made “Hambone” and “60 feet to success” part of the bowling lexicon.
The USBC Queens is the next PWBA tournament in prime time on May 24. Then CBS and FS1 combine for a week of bowling which features the live PBA Tour Ffnals on CBS Sports Network June 4-5 and then the King of the Lanes renewal featuring families for three nights on June 6-8 and the PBA King of the Lanes on June 9-10 on FS1. All the FS1 shows, which were taped this past Saturday, will be in prime time.
State adult/youth
The state adult-youth championships were held Sunday at Tangi Lanes in Hammond and it always is a great event put on by the state proprietors’ group with a lot of scholarship money.
In the U18 division Ryan Beam team with Bailee Chapman to win the division with a four-game handicap total of 2,097. That was worth $650 in scholarship money and Beam teamed with Steve Beam to also take second (1,991) for another $350. Emma and Todd Baumann posted 1,985 for third and $225. All three are from the Baton Rouge area.
Aiden Stewart and Mike Martin, representing Acadiana Lanes in Lafayette won the U15 division with a 2,002 total for $600 top scholarship prize and Jameson Mille and Meca Irving from All-Star in Baton Rouge took second at 1,996 for $325.
The U12 division was won by Jackson and Corey Cooley from Louisiana Lanes in Leesville at 1,995 ($450), with Parker Blanchard and Karen Beam second at 1,972 (All Star BR $200) and Premier Lanes’ Rhylee and Megan Mumphrey 1,970 ($125).
We’ll review the Baton Rouge stop on the SASBA tour next time when we join you on May 31. Until then, good luck and good bowling.