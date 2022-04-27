Marquis McClain said even in what should be the biggest week of his life, his attentions are focused inward.
McClain, Southern’s 6-foot, 219-pound receiver, is one of a handful of Jaguars who could get the call from the NFL when the league holds its annual draft, beginning with the first round at 7 p.m. Thursday. On Friday the picking starts at 6 p.m. with rounds two and three, and the remaining four rounds start Saturday at 11 a.m.
“I’m pretty relaxed,” said McClain, who played two seasons at Southern after transferring from Auburn in 2020. “I control what I can control and that is to be in the best shape possible. It’s the work I put in during the offseason and my agent going to bat for me.
“In the last couple of weeks, Seattle and the Colts have been in contact with my agent to get some more film on me and figure out my story, from Auburn to Southern. I’m realistic; I know how it goes.”
What McClain means by "realistic" is that he’s prepared to be passed over in the draft, but the calls don’t end when the last player is picked. Hundreds of undrafted free-agent offers will go out Saturday with teams competing and several Jaguars could be in that situation.
Offensive tackle Ja’Tyre Carter is rated as a seventh-round pick/priority free agent by NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. He got the most attention at Southern’s pro day along with McClain, quarterback Ladarius Skelton and linebacker Caleb Carter.
For McClain, it validated his decision to come to Southern after a chance to transfer to Tulane did not work out for him. McClain led the Jaguars with 28 catches for 400 yards and four touchdowns, and might have had significantly bigger numbers if not for inconsistency at quarterback.
McClain’s two-year totals were 40-567-5 and he also showed versatility by rushing for 118 yards on nine carries with two TDs.
“I got better. That was one of the best decisions I made in my career as far as growing as a man and a football player,” McClain said. “Just being smarter, my football IQ. We ran a pro-style offense at Southern. I was able to pick up on defenses more. The game slowed down for me. I got smarter and more confident each game.”
McClain had conversations with several scouts at Pro Day, where he improved on his numbers from the HBCU Legacy Bowl combine. He ran a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash, did 19 bench press reps with 225 pounds and had a standing broad jump of 10 feet with a 39-inch vertical.
McClain said he’s continuing his two-workouts-per-day routine in Mobile, Alabama, focusing on explosion rather than strength. He said he’s not pigeon-holed as an outside or slot receiver but simply a receiver and could play some tight end.
“It’s about staying in football shape,” he said of his conditioning. “In the weight room, shorter reps but explosive reps. We’re not trying to build muscle but build endurance. Cleans, hurdle hops, lunges, not too much bench. I’m working on shoulder strength to be durable during the season.”
Ja’Tyre Carter has the best odds of getting drafted. He got a lot of special attention at Pro Day and was invited to the NFL combine, where he ran a 5.13 in the 40-yard dash with a 30-inch vertical jump and nine feet in the broad jump.
Zierlein cites Carter’s length, upper body, hands and athleticism as his strengths. Here is his overview:
“Offensive line prospect with the frame, strength and grit to make a go of it moving from tackle to guard. Carter displays some technical savvy in certain areas, but needs much more work to get to where he needs to go. He lacks explosiveness and tends to lean on his ability to maul as a run blocker. If he can get his hands and pad level locked in, he'll have a shot to become an NFL backup.”
Skelton said scouts have told him his chances lie at running back, wide receiver and safety with some minor talk of his quarterbacking skills. He accounted for 6,963 yards and 60 TDs rushing and passing in four seasons at Southern.
“I’m keeping my craft and trying to perfect it,” said Skelton, who is 6-foot and 225 pounds. “I’m working out and focusing on that part of it. I’m not worried about the call. I’ll let it come to me.
“I don’t have any doubt in myself that I can make it in the NFL. I feel I’ve been overlooked, but I’ve always had to prove myself.”