Southern coach Eric Dooley used Saturday’s practice to get a look at his team under fire, and the results were mixed.
Dooley lauded his team’s execution, but flags flew a little too often from officials, putting a slight damper on his team’s first significant scrimmage work.
“I thought we got a lot of good plays in, quality plays,” Dooley said Tuesday. “Some guys were able to execute their assignments and execution is more of what I was looking at.
“What I was disappointed at was too many flags. We’ve got to be a much better football team than that. It’s correctable, and the coaches are already on that phase of correcting it.”
Dooley said holding penalties were the No. 1 culprit.
“I know it (holding call) can go either way, but we’re going to play within the confines of the rules,” Dooley said. “Those guys have to make sure their technique is perfect, so we don’t get those type of calls. Those calls can hold back a big, explosive play.”
Outside of the penalties, Dooley spoke in generalities, not willing to single out players. He said quarterback Besean McCray looked good running the team, but so did all the quarterbacks. When asked whether sophomore Harold Blood had ascended to the No. 2 spot, Dooley said the fact that Blood was taking snaps with the second group most of the time was not an indication of a specific pecking order.
“Blood brought a lot of fire,” Dooley said. “He absorbed what he learned in the spring. He showed he has gotten better in the spring and he’s right in the middle of the competition.
"It doesn’t matter, (quarterbacks) coach (Jonathan) Williams changes them up. It’s hard to see from afar who is second and who is first. It doesn’t matter. We want to see who can be consistent.”
McCray was the starter coming out of spring practice, but Dooley said the job is open. He also said the battle at cornerback is competitive with returning starter Glenn Brown, holdover Kriston Davis, and newcomers Demetri Morsell and Marcus Borne in the mix.
Practice notes
Cornerback Terence Dunlap and linebacker Daeshawn Davis were not at practice and haven’t worked since camp started. Dooley did not specify why they hadn’t practiced other than to say they had “unfinished business,” and that the coaching staff was still “in contact with them.”
Dunlap, a transfer from Troy, has been trying to gain eligibility since last August after transferring from Troy. Davis is a transfer from Iowa State.
Also missing at Tuesday’s practice was running back Kobe Dillon.
Defensive end Jalen Ivy returned to practice after sitting out practices to rest his injured right knee. Arkansas transfer DT Andy Boykin has yet to practice.
Lewis on watch list
Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis is one of 49 players named to the Deacon Jones Award watch list for the most outstanding player in HBCU football. Lewis, who has 34 career sacks, is a two-time All-Southwestern Athletic Conference choice and won the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award for the top defensive player in FCS.
The watch list will be narrowed to four finalists after the season and the winner will be announced during halftime of the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl on Feb. 25 in New Orleans.
Recruit commits
Southern received a commitment for the Class of 2023 from Brother Martin defensive end Kai Brown (6-foot-3, 235 pounds), who made the announcement via Twitter on Monday.