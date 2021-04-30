The Federal Emergency Management Agency has the East Baton Rouge city-parish government under the microscope over the way it allowed flooded homeowners to restore their houses after the August 2016 flood, city-parish and federal officials confirmed.
FEMA has flagged more than 1,000 homeowners in the city-parish over failures to mitigate against future flood risk and, if the experience in other parishes is any guide, they may face restrictions on what they can do with their homes in the future.
But, in a terse, general statement Friday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she will not send out letters to those homeowners informing them of those problems and possible fixes that could include home elevation.
Instead, she will seek help from the parish's congressional delegation to find relief from the federal guidelines or find money to bring them into compliance.
"As Mayor-President and as a citizen whose home flooded, I know many of our citizens did the best they could to repair their damaged homes and make them livable dwellings again," she said. "As a result, I will not be issuing letters at this time."
"I have confidence we will find an amicable solution to this matter," Broome added.
Her statement comes just a few days after Livingston Parish government sent 1,221 homeowners letters informing them that, due to failures by that parish government to assess severely damaged homes after the '16 flood, their homes were repaired without mitigating against flood risk.
Following a FEMA audit that uncovered those failures, the Livingston homeowners may have to do home elevation or buyouts to get into compliance and help the parish get in compliance with the federal flood insurance program.
If they didn't take those steps or at least showed intentions to take those steps, the homeowners would be prevented from getting parish permits to do future renovations or other major work on their homes, Livingston officials have said.
Broome's statement on Friday was less specific about what the actual problem was that had led to more than 1,000 homeowners in her parish to "fall into this unfortunate category identified by FEMA."
But Broome's statement appeared to obliquely reference the problems that have recently come to light in Livingston: "Recent news reports have revealed that surrounding Capital Region parishes have issued letters to citizens concerning the repair of their homes after the 2016 flood related to required elevation."
In a statement, FEMA officials said the problems in Livingston and East Baton Rouge parish were very similar.
In fact, they said, of all the parishes and municipalities affected by the floods of 2016, only Livingston Parish government and the Baton Rouge city-parish had problems with their post-flood damage assessment process that would lead to the kind of retroactive notices Livingston officials sent to homeowners last week.
"They were both in the same exact situation," FEMA officials said in a statement Thursday.
"The other communities did not have these issues," they added. "And, just like with Livingston Parish, this is an example of a local community enforcing their ordinances."
The damage assessment shortfalls uncovered in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes, which both saw tens of thousands of homes flood in August 2016, came as the result of Community Assistance Visits that FEMA officials have made to the parishes in the wake of the historic flood, agency officials said.
This week, FEMA officials said these "visits serve the dual purpose of providing technical assistance to the community and assuring that the community is adequately enforcing its floodplain management regulations."
During those visits, FEMA auditors zeroed in on both local governments' process of determining which homes were deemed as being "substantially damaged" after the historic flood, FEMA said.
Low-lying homes with damage of at least 50% of their pre-flood market value that also were in the highest-risk flood insurance zones are supposed to be deemed substantially damaged.
That finding triggers rules that require those homes to mitigate against future floods and, in the process, protect the taxpayer-financed flood insurance program from future costs. Often, this means home elevations or buyouts.
For Livingston Parish, FEMA called these failures a violation that "must be remedied for the community to remain in good standing with the" National Flood Insurance Program and, at one point, had threatened to claw back millions in aid.
A separate post-flood audit in Livingston also found the parish out of compliance with FEMA's Community Rating System, costing that parish's flood insurance policy holders a 5% discount on their annual insurance premiums.
But Mark Armstrong, a spokesman for the city-parish in East Baton Rouge, said he couldn't yet say what consequences FEMA has threatened against the city-parish.
In Livingston, parish officials were informed more than two years ago about the potential consequences of those poor audits and have been working to get back into the good graces of FEMA and the flood insurance program.
They said the letters they sent out to homeowners were one of the last steps they were taking to do that and move toward restoring the 5% discount on insurance premiums.
It's not clear how long East Baton Rouge Parish has been informed about the problems related to the more than 1,000 homeowners.
In the months after the 2016 flood, these damage determinations were a point of major public concern for tens of thousands of homeowners and local leaders.
The determinations were the focus of sometimes emotional appeals by homeowners, as they feared "substantial damage" would force them to do a costly elevation or even demolish their home.
Some parishes, like East Baton Rouge and Ascension, reacted by easing some of their rules on substantial damage and elevation, which were higher than FEMA minimums, to lessen the potential for forced home elevations and buyouts.
In Ascension, officials also faced complaints about the determinations, the appeals of those findings and the time it was taking to have them done.
A few years later, Ascension performed well on its FEMA audit, though, providing documentation of damage assessments, and remains in the Community Rating System with rate reductions for homeowners, parish officials said.
In Livingston, parish officials did some damage assessments, but not completely, as parish officials said they were focused on getting people back in their homes.
In that parish, the substantially damaged low-lying homes that received the letters from Livingston sit at an elevation that is below the estimated height of water in a 100-year flood, or what's known as the base flood elevation.
The 100-year flood is one that has a 1% chance of happening in any year. That statistical estimate of flood water height is considered a benchmark in the flood insurance realm and engineering circles.
Homes with mortgages that are built below the base flood elevation must have flood insurance. A 100-year flood event has a 26% chance of occurring in the lifetime of a 30-year mortgage.