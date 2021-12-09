Division II: No. 1 E.D. WHITE vs. No. 2 University High
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, UL’s Cajun Field
RECORDS: E.D. White 10-0, University 12-0
How They Got Here
E.D. White: Beat Parkview Baptist 21-3; St. Thomas More 31-21
University: Beat De La Salle 29-7; Vandebilt Catholic 45-14
State titles
E.D. White: 1968, 1969
University: 1974, 1982, 2014, 2017, 2018
Last time in state final
E.D. White: 1981
University: 2018
Top storyline
U-High is used to deep postseason runs, but not E.D. White.
This year’s appearance for U-High marks the 10th straight year the Cubs have reached at least the semifinal round of the Class 3A/Division II playoffs. U-High is making its fifth trip to the state championship game during that span, and it has won three titles. E.D. White is appearing in a state final for the first time since 1981. Before this season, the Cardinals last won a playoff game in 2018.
Game plan
E.D. White: The Cardinals’ grind-it-out running attack has been a constant in this year’s undefeated run, serving as the perfect complement to a sound defense. Sophomore quarterback Jake Sternfels is the team’s catalyst, while sophomore fullback Jeff Diedrich helps the Cards sustain drives behind a veteran offensive line. E.D. White's defense is led by linebacker Braxton Comeaux and senior safety Ethan Lee. The unit has registered four shutouts and allows 7.2 points a game.
University: The Cubs average 43.1 points a game, utilizing their athleticism in an uptempo manner. First-year starting quarterback Blake Abney grabbed the job Week 1 and never let go, combining with a fleet of skilled athletes such as running backs Brian Beck and Derrick Graham to go with wide receivers Edan Stagg and Jason Barnes. U-High has an experienced offensive line where all five starters are seniors. The Cubs allow 9.25 points on defense, spearheaded by senior nose tackle Nick Williams, linebackers Harry Beacham and Jaiden Ausberry, and defensive backs Dillon Smith, Austin Ausberry and Justin Collins.
Key players
E.D. White: QB Jake Sternfels, FB Jeff Diedrich, WR Jace Gros, S Ethan Lee, LB Braxton Comeaux
University: QB Blake Abney, RB Brian Beck, WR Edan Stagg, OL Joe Haindel, DL Nick Williams, LB Harry Beacham, LB Jaiden Ausberry, DB Dillon Smith