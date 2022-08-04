Southern coach Eric Dooley said quarterback Besean McCray had his best practice of the spring during the spring game.
McCray knows now that preseason practice has begun, he’s got to be even better than that.
McCray, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior college transfer, said since that spring game that he’s tightened his grip on Dooley's uptempo offense. That’s important considering he hasn’t taken a Division I snap yet.
“I feel like I did,” McCray responded when asked whether he’s better than at the close of spring drills when he completed 17 of 26 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. “We had a month layoff in May, and I took that with full capacity to try and work on the little things that I didn’t do well. I came back and for the two months we were here I was in the film room, weight room, training room, so I feel like everything has come to a complete total.
“I gained 7 pounds. Since I’ve been here (fall practice), it’s slowing down for me in the playbook with the reads, understanding what people have to do.”
That’s big for Southern’s offense, which will shift from a power-running attack to Dooley’s wide-open spread. Dooley said it wasn’t just the spring game that netted McCray the starting job but a progression that has extended through the summer.
“He had a good outing, but it still goes by the body of work of spring,” Dooley said. “One day can’t dictate who’s going to start. It was his body of work, how he got better each day. All the guys are working, and there is going to be some competition this fall.”
McCray said he’s dabbled some in tempo-based offense in the past at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla., and at Hinds Community College last season where he completed 110 of 196 passes for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also rushed for 169 yards and two scores.
Acting as his own offensive coordinator, Dooley works closely with the quarterbacks.
“Coach Dooley is very hands-on, an offensive guy,” McCray said. “He likes to throw the ball and it’s a very quarterback friendly offense. He tells us what he sees and lets my (quarterbacks) coach (Jonathan Williams) handle it.
“I don’t think anything compares to this. Everything is a tempo. I’ve never been in shape like this before. It was hard but it has panned out.”
McCray, whose parents are Southern graduates, is winning over his teammates despite being on campus for less than eight months.
“He’s a real leader,” running back JJ Sims said. “He has a good grip on the offense. He understands what’s going on and he knows how to run it efficiently to get other guys involved and knowing what they are supposed to do.”
McCray said the quarterback room has been competitive, but with the team residing in the dorm the group has grown closer with a new group of wide receivers. Holdover Bubba McDaniel and Grambling transfer Noah Bodden are McCray's main competition.
“I’m adjusted well; I’m familiar with the area,” he said. “It’s friendly (competition). We all help each other with what we see when we’re not out there. Everybody is staying in one area of the dorm. You get to know everybody outside of football so when we’re here we can talk to each other.”