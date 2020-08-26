The Advocate offices in Baton Rouge and Lafayette will close Wednesday afternoon and all day Thursday due to Hurricane Laura.
Both offices will close to the public at noon Wednesday. They plan to reopen on Friday, if conditions allow.
Some delivery delays are expected on Thursday and Friday morning.
You can still reach our staff by phone at the numbers below.
The Advocate (Baton Rouge)
Circulation: 225.388.0200
Classified: 225.383.0111
Display Advertising: 225.388.0262
Newsroom: 225.388.0315
The Acadiana Advocate (Lafayette)
Circulation: 337.234.0800 or 866.698.0200
Classified: 225.383.0111
Display Advertising: 225.388.0262
Newsroom: 225.388.0315