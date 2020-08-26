Advocate Building Stock

The Advocate's newsroom on Rieger Road in Baton Rouge.

 HILARY SCHEINUK

The Advocate offices in Baton Rouge and Lafayette will close Wednesday afternoon and all day Thursday due to Hurricane Laura.

Both offices will close to the public at noon Wednesday. They plan to reopen on Friday, if conditions allow.

Some delivery delays are expected on Thursday and Friday morning.

You can still reach our staff by phone at the numbers below.

The Advocate (Baton Rouge)

Circulation: 225.388.0200

Classified: 225.383.0111

Display Advertising: 225.388.0262

Newsroom: 225.388.0315

The Acadiana Advocate (Lafayette)

Circulation: 337.234.0800 or 866.698.0200

Classified: 225.383.0111

Display Advertising: 225.388.0262

Newsroom: 225.388.0315

