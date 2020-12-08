The Denham Springs City Council voted Tuesday to deny a request to rezone property occupied by a vacant concrete plant, blocking an effort to rebuild a flooded public housing complex on the property.
The 4 to 1 vote came after an hour and a half of deliberation and testimony against the move from residents who live in the neighborhood nearby the proposed location. Opponents and supporters of the proposal filled the room to its maximum capacity allowed amid coronavirus restrictions.
Councilwoman Lori Lamm-Williams cast the lone vote to approve the project.
The residents cited traffic and drainage concerns stemming from the influx of people in the neighborhood and said the noise from nearby train tracks would be a nuisance for the residents of the proposed complex.
“We support this project, one-hundred percent,” said Paul Kirk, who lives near the proposed site and represented the opponents of the rezpning at the meeting. “We want the people of Denham Springs back. We love the people of Denham Springs, and we want the traditions of Denham Springs to continue. What we don’t want is to move people into an uninhabitable position.”
Representatives of the Denham Springs Housing Authority promised studies on traffic, environmental, drainage and noise impacts well before construction on the project begins.
“There’s a significant amount of work left to be done before we could ever begin to build a (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and (Housing and Urban Development) funded affordable housing development at this location,” said Eddie Aydell, the chief engineer for Alvin Fairburn and Associates, who is working with the housing authority.
The flooded complex, located on Eugene Street and built in 1969, has sat vacant since the August 2016 flood inundated an estimated 90% of the structures in Denham Springs.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided a $10.6 million grant to rebuild, but the agency rules require the homes be raised by six or eight feet, said Fred Banks, executive director of the housing authority. To demolish the old structures and raise the land would be a “considerable expense,” Banks said, and the raised structures would be difficult to access for the many elderly tenants of the complex.
The concrete plant, located off Highway 190 near the old location, did not flood in 2016 and would not need to be raised, Banks said.
Because the sale of the property to the housing authority is contingent on the council rezoning the property, Banks said he’s not sure what he will do next to rebuild the complex and provide housing for its former residents.
Peter Theis, a representative of the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center, told the council that the denial is likely to run afoul of the Fair Housing Act. The act prohibits local governments from making making zoning decisions that “exclude or otherwise discriminate against individuals” because of skin color, disability, sex, religion or national origigin, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
“I’ve been involved in zoning cases across the state, and it’s painful to see the expense of the litigation happening when it doesn’t need to happen,” Theis said.
Many of the opponents of the project who spoke recommended the housing authority simply rebuild the complex on its original property.
“I just don’t see how we can at this point,” Banks said.