About 240,000 Louisiana residents have applied for federal assistance in the wake of Hurricane Ida, up from 18,000 on Monday, officials said Thursday.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has also distributed about $93 million to those hurricane survivors, said Christopher Smith, director of the individual assistance division at FEMA.
FEMA is the chief source of assistance for those who suffered losses and can offer help with damaged air conditioning, refrigerators, stoves, electrical and plumbing systems, temporary lodging, roof damage, subfloors and broken windows.
Residents can apply at disasterassistance.gov or by calling (866) 621-3362.
After an application is filed, FEMA officials may need to visit the home to assess the damage.
Smith said inspectors work with survivors one-on-one and assist them with meeting documentation rules.
Doing so trims the burden of those who suffered damage, he said.
Smith also said FEMA has made three changes to its individual assistance policies, in part to make things more equitable for underserved populations.
He said the agency will accept a broad range of homeownership and occupancy documentation to streamline the process.
Smith said FEMA is also expanding financial aid for those who suffered disabilities caused by Hurricane Ida, including paved pathways on the property and handrails on stairs.
He said there are more liberal rules for helping those with mold damage in their homes and easing the process if that results in survivors seeking help from the Small Business Administration.
About 1,100 FEMA officials are working in Louisiana and Mississippi in the aftermath of the Category 4 hurricane, which landed on the Louisiana coast Sunday.
Louisiana is also one of a handful of states whose residents can qualify for financial help if their generators broke down because of the storm.
A total of 25 parishes have been declared disaster areas.