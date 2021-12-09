University High returned nearly an equal number of starters on offense and defense from an 8-2 team that lost in last year’s Division II state semifinals by eight points to eventual champion St. Thomas More.
The Cubs’ response this season has been lights out.
University High has compiled an average margin of victory of 35 points per game, but the No. 2 seed Cubs (12-0) realize the final step toward perfection will be the most difficult one when they face No. 1 seed E.D. White (10-0) for the Division II state championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Cajun Field in Lafayette.
“I felt like we could make a far run,” U-High coach Andy Martin said. “You never know how the season’s going to play out. You always want to stay injury free and we were able to do that.”
U-High has reached the school’s 11th state title game and is looking for its sixth state crown and first since 2018, compared to E.D. White which is making its first appearance in 40 years in a state final.
The Cubs have relied on a high-powered offense, led by junior quarterback Blake Abney, that has averaged 43.1 points. Senior running backs Brian Beck (115 carries, 897 yards, 14 TDs) and Derrick Graham (121-663, 18) have been a lethal combination, while seniors Edan Stagg (36-658, 8 TDs) and Jason Barnes Jr. (35-751, 9 TDs) are the team’s top receivers.
“Offensively, we’re going to push the tempo,” said Martin, who also starts a senior-laden offensive line.
U-High's defense is led by 290-pound senior nose guard Nick Williams, and the unit has registered four shutouts, limited foes to seven points or less in three other games, yielded 9.25 points per game and has 34 takeaways.
Sophomore linebacker Harry Beacham tops the Cubs with 143 tackles and 14 stops behind the line of scrimmage, while Jaiden Ausberry has 94 tackles followed by junior defensive back Holden Fox (71 tackles, 7 TFLs) and senior linebacker Banks Moore (64 tackles, 9 TFLs).
Martin said one of the benefits of having the additional week of practice is to prepare his team's defense of E.D. White’s methodical veer offense, a style the Cubs haven't seen this season.
The Cardinals average 30 points a game and are led by sophomore quarterback Jake Sternfels, who has accounted for 1,061 yards and 16 TDs, and sophomore fullback Jeff Diedrich (147-820, 11 TDs.) Senior linebacker Braxton Comeaux (50 tackles) and senior safety Ethan Lee (45 tackles, 5 interceptions) are the leaders of a defensive unit that allows 7.2 points per game and recorded four shutouts.
“We’re going to do our thing,” Martin said. “They know we’re going to go uptempo. That’s not a secret to anyone that has seen us. We’re going to get after it and we’re going to be ready on defense. I like where our team is. I’m excited for the challenge.”