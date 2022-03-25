“Watch My Smoke"
By Eric Dickerson with Greg Hanlon
205 pages
Had it not been a gift from a friend, Eric Dickerson’s book “Watch My Smoke” certainly would never have made my reading list.
With his trademark goggles, straight-up running style, power and speed, the former NFL running back was a thrill to watch. Dickerson still holds the NFL single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards in 1984. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.
But Dickerson’s off-the-field antics and contract disputes made him a Hall of Fame jerk in the eyes of many for most of his 11-year career.
Admittedly, I enjoyed "Watch My Smoke" more than I anticipated. It was candid and well-written for the most part. Dickerson offers some insights on being a top recruit; playing for pay (or insufficient pay); safety in the NFL; social justice; and racism in football and in America.
While the book is Dickerson’s attempt to tell a “classic American tale” about “a boy from the other side of the tracks,” it is far from flattering. He violated NCAA rules, bragged about wild sexual escapades with various unknown women, fought with family and was a deadbeat dad for many years.
Dickerson’s tarnished image started long before he made it to the NFL as a first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1983.
Growing up "poor" in small-town Sealy, Texas (famous for the mattress company), Dickerson possessed a “certain Pontiac Trans Am" his senior season as a top high school recruit.
That drew the attention of the NCAA, which continued after Dickerson became a star at Southern Methodist University. After Dickerson’s departure, SMU was found to have committed a plethora of violations that led to the “death penalty” in 1987.
“Yeah, I got some envelopes of cash — and sent half of that money back to my mom — and I always had a car to drive. But with the money I was making for SMU, that was peanuts. The real scandal isn’t how much I got paid, it was how little. Forty years later, people think of the scandal and they think of me," a defiant Dickerson writes.
Dickerson maintained those grievances, even after he went to the NFL and got paid legally and handsomely.
In 1985, he skipped the Rams' training camp over a contract dispute. After Week 2 of the regular season, Dickerson ended his holdout. He played for the Rams for two more seasons before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 1987. He would also play for the Raiders and Falcons before retiring in 1993.
The "cartel" NCAA and “racist” NFL owners weren’t Dickerson’s only targets. He also lambasted everyone from former teammates, coaches and agents to fans, girlfriends and siblings.
About the only people saved from his harsh critiques are his mom and father, who was actually his great-great-aunt and uncle. Viola Dickerson was 53 years old when she adopted him as a toddler. He grew up thinking his biological mother, who got pregnant with him at age 15, was his sister.
In later years, Dickerson has managed to rehabilitate his image. He reunited with the Rams organization. He became a TV football analyst. He launched a charitable foundation. He got married and started a family. He bonded with his estranged older daughter.
However, in penning "Watch My Smoke," an impenitent Dickerson seems to hold on to some grudges about football as he once held onto the football.