BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As surprising as Grambling’s Bayou Classic victory against Southern was in November, the Tigers pulled off a bigger shocker a few weeks later by bringing in former NFL coach Hue Jackson to lead the program.
It didn’t have the same impact as Jackson State hiring Deion Sanders, but Jackson made it clear he’s not coming in to build an NFL team. He said the players were happy but not awestruck.
“I don’t think they look at it that way,” Jackson said at Thursday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference media day. “If anything they think I can help create the right environment for them to be all they can be as a player. Everything we do is with an NFL mentality, but we understand we’re coaching college men. We try to create the right environment.”
From 2001-18, Jackson served in various roles coaching in the NFL, including head coaching stints for the Oakland Raiders (2011) and Cleveland Browns (2016-18). After taking two seasons off from coaching, Jackson returned last season as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee State of the FCS.
There are 50 new faces on the roster, according to Grambling sports information director Brian Howard, after the last two seasons under coach Broderick Fobbs were nightmarish for a proud program that went 0-4 in spring 2021 and 4-7 in the fall.
Grambling offensive lineman Tyler Thomas said Jackson is off to a good start with an approach equal parts discipline and humor.
“He brought a lot of structure we didn’t have and a lot of (fun),” Taylor said. “Everybody has bought in. Everybody just wants to win. He brings a cool, vibrant experience.
“This will be a much better season. Everybody wants to be here, a great atmosphere where you can learn and grow as a player and a man.”
Linebacker Joshua Reed, who will start for the third consecutive season, said Jackson was all about the team from the first day.
“He made everything about us,” Reed said. “He didn’t try to take the attention. He made sure we were comfortable and had all the things we need to be successful. He’s a great coach. I’m looking forward to the season.”
Last season, the Tigers were last in scoring offense (16.9 ppg) and total offense (232.8 ypg), but Jackson said there is plenty to work with at Grambling, starting with the program’s brand.
“I found a lot of eager young men willing to sacrifice whatever they needed to get to winning,” he said. “I don’t know if you want to say retooled or rebooted. I found an environment where they didn’t feel good about what they had put on the field.
“The most important thing was to clean the slate and start over. A different environment and thought process. They picked it up real fast. You can’t let them go backwards.”
Athletic director Trayvean Scott, entering his second season after leaving Southern as an assistant athletic director, is ecstatic with his new coach and how the future looks for the program.
“It’s pretty cool, right?" Scott said. "Any time you hire a guy like coach Jackson — 30-plus years of Power Five, Group of Five and NFL experience — you expect a certain standard of excellence not just on the field but also with life, being good student-athletes.
“I’m happy with the progress of the program. The trajectory is bright. I’m more excited about the talent and the type of young men he’s recruiting. Watching him lead and the positive impact on them and our department.”
Scott acknowledged that Jackson already has hit a bump with the attempt to hire disgraced Baylor coach Art Briles as offensive coordinator in late February. A backlash from fans and alumni, including former quarterback and coach Doug Williams, led to Briles' resignation.
Scott declined to discuss the matter beyond saying he gave his coach the latitude to recruit players and make coaching hires.
“I believe in coaching autonomy,” Scott said. “I allow a coach to pick who they deem necessary to partner with them in the coach’s room. We’ve moved past that.
“I didn’t paint a rosy picture. I told him the truth and what the vision was to move forward. We share the motto thinking big cost nothing because thinking small costs you everything. We expect to be great, a certain level. We want to be excellent across the board and we want it to be sustainable.”