Two are dead and two are hospitalized in three different shootings Saturday in Baton Rouge, EMS says.

The locations of the shootings and the number and status of victims are:

  • 376 N. Foster, one dead on arrival, one hospitalized for life threating injuries
  • 1342 N. 38th one dead on arrival
  • 3332 Sherwood Forest, one hospitalized

The wounded victim hospitalized for life threating injuries is one years old or younger.

Other information wasn't immediately available.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

