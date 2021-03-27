Two are dead and two are hospitalized in three different shootings Saturday in Baton Rouge, EMS says.
The locations of the shootings and the number and status of victims are:
- 376 N. Foster, one dead on arrival, one hospitalized for life threating injuries
- 1342 N. 38th one dead on arrival
- 3332 Sherwood Forest, one hospitalized
The wounded victim hospitalized for life threating injuries is one years old or younger.
Other information wasn't immediately available.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.