Longtime Southern University political science professor Frank Ransburg, who spent more than a half-century at the historically black college, died last weekend. He was 76.
Ransburg grew up on a plantation in the DeSoto Parish town of Keatchie, about 30 miles south of Shreveport.
His father didn't finish the fourth grade, and his mother completed seventh grade, but they made their children's education a priority and Ransburg built his life around academics after first stepping onto the Southern University campus as a student in 1961.
He started teaching political science after graduating in 1965 and split his tenure as dean of student activities and other administrative roles.
Even after Ransburg's retirement in 1999, he had an office at the college and continued teaching classes before he died Aug. 3.
“He came to Southern and never left," said former Southern President Leon Tarver II.
He described Ransburg's knowledge of state politics encyclopedic. Journalists often relied on him as an authoritative source for Louisiana and national political commentary.
"Frank was quite a historian," Tarver said, "You would have thought he was twice his age because of his memory of key events."
Southern said in a statement that the school community is saddened by his death.
"He was a personified book of knowledge about our beloved university," the statement read. "He will be missed."
Ransburg is survived by his daughter and four brothers. His funeral service is scheduled Friday morning in Zachary.