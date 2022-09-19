Southern coach Eric Dooley said he never considered changing quarterbacks when the Jaguar’s offense sputter during a 24-0 loss to Texas Southern last weekend.
Starter BeSean McCray threw three interceptions, one on his first pass and another in the end zone to kill a scoring chance. McCray completed seven of 12 passes in the first half for only 63 yards. He averaged only 5.4 yards per attempt.
“He did some things, sometimes you’ve got to go through some growing pains,” Dooley said. “When you look the film, you’d say ‘What are we replacing him for?’ We look at turnovers and sometimes it’s clearly not that person who turned the ball over, unless it’s a fumble. I thought we had great eyes on the field, and we trust our eyes.”
Harold Blood is listed as McCray’s backup but had never taken a college snap going into the season. He played one quarter in Southern’s season-opening victory against Florida Memorial and completed four of eight passes for 78 yards with an interception.
Third string quarterback Bubba McDaniel started eight games last season and led the Jaguars with 1,317 yards and 10 TDs passing. But he doesn’t fit the profile Dooley likes for his up tempo RPO attack.
After watching game tape, Dooley remained vague about specific issues on the Jaguar offense but hinted to problems were only quarterback related. Southern had 352 yards, including 189 rushing, but couldn’t score despite four trips inside the red zone. One touchdown was called back because of a penalty.
“I saw that we didn’t execute. We had the plays but didn’t execute. Our guys understood that and now we’re scratching where it itches and moved on. A game like that you’ve got to drop off and get ready for the next game.
“Our team faced a team that was very hungry and played sound football, did their job. I was disappointed. We didn’t play our best ball. Texas Southern played a good game but we didn’t play Jaguar football.”
O-line shuffle
Dooley said he substituted freely on the offensive line because of the game conditions which included 94 degree heat on the Choctaw Stadium field for a game that started at 4 p.m.
“That’s difficult for everyone and you want them to be well rested with the offense we run,” Dooley said. “Why burn a guy out when we have a guy who can come in and do what we ask him to do? We just wanted to substitute because we realized the climate we were playing in.”
Injuries
Dooley said running back Kobe Dillon is still “a time from getting back” from a knee injury suffered in preseason camp. He said other injured players such as tight end Ethan Howard would be available this week if Southern was playing.
All-SWAC defensive tackle Jason Dumas did not make the trip and played sparingly only against LSU. Dooley has never disclosed why Dumas has been held out.
No hangover
Dooley dismissed the idea Southern’s surprising performance Saturday was the result of a hangover from the historic matchup with LSU the week before.
“There was no carryover,” he said. “Playing that game against LSU had no effect emotionally or physically. We were in great shape to play a contest. We didn’t do what we were capable of doing as players and coaches.”