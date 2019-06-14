A fire at an apartment complex Friday morning was started by a child "misusing" a cigarette lighter, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department officials.
Just before 10:30 a.m., the fire department was called to a one-alarm fire at Ardenwood Village in the 1900 block of North Ardenwood Drive.
A mattress in a bedroom of the apartment reportedly caught fire. The child fled the room and closed the door, which kept the flames from quickly spreading, BRFD said.
Most of the damage, BRFD said, was confined to that bedroom. Of the 10 total units in the complex, "none of the others sustained notable damage," officials said.
No one was injured. Robert Combs of BRFD said that the child involved is in his early teens. An adult was in the home at the time of the incident, Combs added, but it is unclear at this time if the adult was in the same room as the child.