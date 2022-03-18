A move to tighten restrictions on short-term rentals in East Baton Rouge Parish — a proposal that includes levying special taxes on operators — has gotten more snubs than praise.
For varying reasons, more than 60% of the people who weighed in on the proposed guidelines the city-parish's Planning Commission put forth last month said they oppose what's currently on the table.
The public's feedback is expected to hold considerable sway over the working group that brainstormed the regulations now being mulled by the Planning Commission and the Metro Council.
"We had a productive meeting and there will definitely be tweaks," Gilles Morin, assistant planning director, said Friday. "We've gone over some of the common themes regarding the comments, and I feel we're in a good place."
A recent study revealed that East Baton Rouge is home to about 460 short-term rentals.
The opposition varies sharply.
Some people merely dislike certain aspects of the guidelines, while others say they're overreaching and hurt entrepreneurship, according to the survey comments The Advocate obtained through a public-records request.
Of the 138 people who completed the survey — whose results were posted on the Planning Commission's website — 91 said they opposed the proposed regulations, 28 said they supported them and 19 said they were unsure.
The regulations being discussed would allow short-term rentals marketed through popular sites like Airbnb on a limited basis.
Under the proposed rules, operators would pay local sales, use and occupancy taxes — just as hotels and motels are required to do. The working group's recommendations would also require property owners to live on site and rent out no more than two bedrooms.
Whole-house rentals, which is when a property owner does not live in the property, would be allowed — but only with more restrictions.
To rent out a whole house, property owners would have to go through a public hearing, obtain a permit and have the license renewed annually. The maximum occupancy would be capped at six guests for two-bedroom homes, with one additional parking space set aside in residential communities for each bedroom.
Operators violating any of the proposed changes would lose their ability to their rent rooms or property for a year.
Some residents said they're none too keen on the idea of local government imposing more restrictions on private property.
Tonja Normand, who lives on Perkins Road, said she owns and lives in a house she's considered renting through Airbnb, and she doesn't think the city-parish should prevent her from doing so.
"I pay plenty of property taxes already to the parish," she said, "and I don't want to be told what I can do with my home."
Sydney Epps, who's also opposed to the pending stipulations, characterized them as a money grab that would hurt his secondary income stream.
"Short-term renting helps me pay for my home," the Fountain Avenue homeowner wrote in response to the survey. "Proposals like this hurt long-term residents; people are leaving Louisiana because the policies make Exxon rich and everyone else poorer and sicker by the year. Regulate the environmental terrors; do not regulate what I do in my home. This is intrusive."
Marie Constantin, who lives in historic Spanish Town where the debate for regulations was born, echoed concerns shared by many of her neighbors about whole homes being flipped into short-term rentals, encroaching on the community's character and parking, and attracting unruly guests.
"Whole-house is nothing more than a hotel without a manager and a hotel without the video that safe or reputable hotels need to stop bad behavior," she wrote in her objection.
She said she wants whole-house short-term rentals completely banned in her neighborhood.
"Between residential housing being illegally flipped into businesses and whole-house with no manager living on site and no video, Spanish Town will be set on the path to be absorbed into the (Downtown Development District)," she said. "This city needs to decide if that is the direction it wants its oldest neighborhood to go in."
Jessica Starns-Debetaz said short-term rental proprietors should pay sales and occupancy taxes and suggested adding regulations on safety and insurance requirements.
Paul Evans, who lives on Woodlake Drive, voiced his support for the proposed regulations as well, saying he likes rules that will protect the integrity of residential neighborhoods.
However, he added, "not all properties and property types should have to obey the same rules."
After reading the initial feedback from the public, Morin said the working group doesn't feel the need to require occupational licenses for short-term rentals. Instead, he said, it would make more sense to have them register with the city-parish to pay sales and occupancy rate taxes — or prove they work with a platform that does.
The city-parish isn't rushing forward with trying to adopt regulations, however, Morin said. The working group intends to meet again next month and has yet to set a date to get a final draft to the Planning Commission and Metro Council.
"It's not happening as quickly as I hoped, but that's not a bad thing," he said.
New Orleans had to revise its own short-term rental ordinance at least three times since adopting it, he noted.
"Being careful and making sure it's done right," Morin said, "is important."