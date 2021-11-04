When the calendar flips to November, college football teams start thinking about the postseason. Florida A&M is way ahead of the game in that respect.

The Rattlers come to Baton Rouge to play Southern on Saturday for the first time as a Southwestern Athletic Conference opponent, and they see the Jaguars as an impediment to their East Division title hopes. The teams kick off at 6 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

FAMU (6-2, 4-1 in SWAC play) has produced 15 Black national championships, one Division I-AA title and eight crowns in its former league, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Jackson State has a one-game lead plus the tiebreaker over FAMU, but the Rattlers are on a roll.

“We’ve had a bit of a playoff mindset for the last five weeks,” coach Willie Simmons said. “Most teams make that strong push in November. That’s where you create separation. Head-to-head matchups are going to determine the fate of a lot of teams. This is one for us Saturday.”

Simmons and the FAMU brass knew what they were getting into by joining the SWAC, along with Bethune-Cookman, last spring. Southern and FAMU have quite a history in their rivalry that was cut off and then restarted. FAMU beat the Jaguars 27-20 in the last meeting at Tallahassee, Florida, in 2019.

Simmons knows it won’t be easy to get out of Baton Rouge with a victory, but his team is playing its best ball. The Rattlers lost to Jackson State in the season-opening Orange Blossom Classic, but have won five straight since a Week 3 loss to South Florida.

Quarterback Rasean McKay won the starting job early in the season and has improved steadily. He’s been bolstered by one of the top defenses in the nation and an offense that is getting healthy. Last week the Ratllers throttled Grambling, 26-3, holding the Tigers to 187 yards.

“We played a complete game,” Simmons said. “Rasean is growing up with every snap, the running game is taking form, and our receivers are getting back healthy. We’re understanding who we are, forming an identity. It took us a little while to do that.”

McKay has connected on 90 of 155 passes for 862 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions. He’s one spot behind Southern’s Bubba McDaniel in yards per game (conference games only), but he has plenty of support.

Running back Bishop Bonnett has rushed for 666 yards and four touchdowns on 98 carries. Wide receiver Jah’Marae Sheread has caught 37 balls for 326 yards and six TDs while doubling as a dangerous punt return specialist. He leads the nation with 24.5 yards per return and has brought one back for a TD. Xavier Smith has 40 catches for 364 yards and one score.

Southern not getting ahead of itself after Alcorn win If there’s one cliché coaches wear out the most, it’s the “one-game-at-a-time” mantra. They also will try to tell you all games count as one.

Southern will have to pressure McKay and try to force mistakes.

“He’s doing a good job of getting the ball to his playmakers, running the offense extremely well,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “He’s not turning the ball over, making good decisions and everything runs through him.”

The Rattlers' strength is on defense, where they have two surefire all-conference picks in end Isaiah Land and safety Markquise Bell. Land leads the nation with 12 sacks among his 18.5 tackles for loss. Bell is an unusually large safety at 6 feet and 205 pounds with the speed to cover and the strength to support the run. He leads the Rattlers with 53 tackles, five for loss, and two sacks with a pair of forced fumbles.

Simmons said he’s expecting a big Mumford Stadium crowd that will create a hostile atmosphere.

“We have a tough challenge heading down to Baton Rouge,” he said. “It’s an atmosphere that rivals Bragg Memorial Stadium as the most raucous in Black college football.

"When we came into the conference we thought it was the FCS version of the SEC. Southern will be fiery.”