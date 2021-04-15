LSU's Interim President, Tom Galligan, took to social media Thursday to offer students mental health resources after the deaths of LSU students Kori Gauthier and Layne Gravois.
Police confirmed Wednesday evening that Gauthier's body had been found in the Mississippi River after she had been missing for about a week. Gravois died during spring break while trying to rescue two young children from drowning.
"For those of you who personally knew these two students, I want to express to you my deepest condolences for your loss," Galligan said. "If you are struggling emotionally with the loss of these students or anyone else in your life, or need help with any other issues you may be facing, I want to make you aware of some resources that exist to help you."
Galligan highlighted the hotlines:
- 24-hour emotional support through “The Phone” at 225-924-5781
- On-call counselors at the Mental Health Service from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday can be reached by calling 225-578-8774
The LSU Cares program can provide help for any student who is in crisis or distress, Galligan said. If they decide not to use these resources, he urged them to at least talk to a friend, a faculty member, or a relative.
If any students need assistance of any kind, please let someone know so LSU can help, the president said.
"Please take care of yourselves and each other, and let us help if we possibly can," Galligan added.